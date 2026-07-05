To support PK or not? Jan Suraaj chief's move to contest Bankipur byelection leaves RJD, Congress divided

Patna:

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor's decision to contest the Bankipur byelection in Bihar has triggered differences between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress after the latter suggested that the INDIA bloc partners should support the election strategist-turned-politician.

Congress leader Rishi Mishra, a former MLA from the Jale assembly constituency, suggested that the INDIA bloc must back Kishor as opposition candidate in Bankipur, which remains a bastion of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also urged Kishor to meet Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to hold discussion over it.

"The seat is a BJP stronghold, and Kishor's entry makes the contest high-profile. The INDIA bloc must seize the opportunity to make a point against the NDA," Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

However, the RJD distanced itself from this and said Mishra made the remark in his personal capacity, while adding that only Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul's statement should be considered as an official stand of the grand old party.

He further said the RJD has contested from Bankipur in the past and would do the same in the byelection.

The Bankipur byelection

The byelection in Bankipur was necessitated after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin resigned from the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha. The polling will take place on July 30 and the results will be declared on August 3.

The Bankipur seat, a constituency established in 2008 that is dominated by Kayastha caste, remains a BJP stronghold and Nabin has won this seat in 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025 assembly elections in Bihar. In the previous assembly polls, Nabin received 98,299 or 62.66 per cent votes to defeat RJD candidate Rekha Kumari, who polled 46,363 or 29.55 per cent votes.

Kishor's move to contest by-poll

On Sunday, Kishor announced he would contest the Bankipur byelection, terming it as a 'referendum' over how Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's government's performance. He said ruling alliance won because Nitish Kumar was the face, while adding that Choudhary only became the chief minister "without the people's mandate".

"My election will have no impact on the government in the state, but it will usher in a change that is very much needed in the stagnant politics of Bihar," Kishore said at a press conference. "If the BJP wins, I will have no hesitation in conceding that they continue to enjoy public support. If we win, it shall be for them to read the writing on the wall."

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