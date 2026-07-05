Six dead after part of four-storey chawl collapses amid heavy rain in Mumbai | VIDEO

Mumbai:

As many as six people lost their lives after a section of a four-storey chawl collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd area on Sunday night during heavy rainfall. The accident took place at around 8.30 pm at Chawl No. 5 in Janta Nagar, located behind Hanuman Mandir. According to officials, a part of the ground-plus-three-storey building suddenly gave way, trapping people under the debris.

Preliminary reports suggest that two to three residential tenements within the structure collapsed. Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and began efforts to search for and evacuate those trapped.

Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward office and the 108 ambulance service were involved in the rescue operation.

Waterlogging, fatal tree falls reported across Mumbai

Mumbai continued to face severe disruption on account of heavy monsoon rain, with tree fall incidents leaving one person dead and several others injured. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) kept its red alert in place after many parts of the city recorded extremely heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours.

A 63-year-old man died after a tree collapsed onto a shop in Kurla. The incident marked the second death caused by a falling tree in Mumbai within a week, raising concerns over public safety during the ongoing spell of intense rain.

In Bandra East, another large tree crashed onto a moving car near the Civic Health Centre Hospital. The driver suffered a minor injury to his hand but managed to escape safely. Soon after the incident, local corporator Rohini Kamble, officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and officers from Kherwadi Police Station reached the spot. The fallen tree was removed on priority to restore normal movement.

A separate tree fall was reported later near the BDD Chawl area in Worli, where three people received minor injuries. Police personnel and firefighters quickly arrived at the location and began clearing the tree to reopen the road for traffic.

IMD issues alert for more showers

The IMD said several areas in Mumbai received more than 200 mm of rainfall, while some places recorded nearly 300 mm within a day. The weather department warned that the city could continue to experience heavy rainfall in the coming hours.

The continuous downpour led to widespread waterlogging and long traffic jams

across Mumbai. Emergency teams attended multiple complaints of fallen trees, which blocked roads and caused damage to vehicles at different locations.

ALSO READ: Flights delayed, trees uprooted as monsoon fury submerges Mumbai; schools shut amid fresh rain alert