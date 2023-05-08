Vi launches new recharge plan worth Rs 45 for 180 days: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vi launches a new recharge plan worth Rs 45 and valid for 180 days

Vodafone Idea, also known as Vi, has recently launched a new recharge plan priced worth Rs 45, which could potentially shake up the market and give tough competition to its competitors - Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. As Vi has lagged behind in the 5G race, it is now attracting customers by offering new recharge plans at a very nominal cost. The new Vi plan comes with a validity of 180 days which is around 6 months, and it makes it unique when compared to other existing plans, offered by the telecom player.

In addition to unlimited calling, Vi has been offering a missed call alert service for 180 days, which proves to be very helpful for users who might miss important calls while their phone is switched off or on aeroplane mode. However, the plan does not include subscriptions to other services such as messaging, internet, or OTT.

Overall, this new plan could be a game changer for Vi, as it provides a longer validity period and value-added services to users at an affordable price point.

