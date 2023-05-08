Follow us on Image Source : FILE You will have to pay for Gmail: Know how to use it for free

Everyone who uses a smartphone and the Internet definitely has Gmail. Having Gmail is a must these days. Till now the service Gmail is getting completely free but now very soon this free service can be stopped. Google can pay for Gmail's service in the coming time. If this happens then you may have to pay for Gmail as well.

Let us tell you that Google has started showing ads on Gmail. If reports are to be believed, the number of advertisements on Gmail will increase in the future. It is believed that the company has now made up its mind to follow the path of YouTube. The company is planning to earn profit by showing advertisements. If you do not want to see advertisements on YouTube, then you have to take a monthly subscription plan.

Ads navigation issues

Google has added ads to Gmail in the middle of email lists. Due to this, users have a lot of difficulty in checking mail. Many Gmail users have also complained to Google about this. Users are also continuously criticizing the advertising move of the company. Users say that due to advertisements, there is a problem in navigating the mail.

Advertisements coming from the last week

If reports are to be believed, Google has been showing ads on both the mobile and web versions of Gmail for the past week. Let us inform you that earlier also advertisements were coming in Gmail but it was on the top of the emails now the advertisement has been added in the middle of the mailing list.

Till now, no indication has been given by the company about paying Gmail, but users believe that if the company is showing advertisements, then this platform can be paid for in future. The company may implement a monthly subscription model to remove advertising.

