Swiggy, Zomato in trouble, as ONDC offering services at much lower rate: Know everything

The emergence of ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), a government-owned platform, has challenged the dominance of Zomato and Swiggy in the food delivery business. ONDC enables the restaurants across the nation to sell food directly to customers without the need for any aggregator. Recently, people have compared the pricing of the food delivery which has been offered by ONDC, and other delivery aggregators like Swiggy and Zomato, from which ONDC was witnessed to be the cheapest of the three.

For instance, a restaurant selling 'Big Tandoori Paneer Burger' will cost around Rs 359 on both Swiggy and Zomato, while on ONDC, its costs around Rs 270, which is comparatively very less.

Besides food, ONDC will further allow customers to buy clothes, buy groceries, purchase movie tickets, and book cabs and electronics in just one click. ONDC is an aggregator of all products and services, unlike Amazon, which is an aggregator of products and customers. ONDC can be accessed via the Paytm app, where customers can type 'ONDC' on the search bar and order food from the available restaurants.

This is a must to mention that not all the available restaurants are selling food through the ONDC platform as it is relatively very new to the public. Back in September 2022, ONDC was having more than 29,000 sellers who are selling over 36 lakh products.

ONDC has been gaining popularity since the time of launch, back in September (2022). As per the reports, the platform has surpassed the mark of 10,000 orders daily. Netizens have compared the food delivery prices offered by ONDC, Swiggy, and Zomato and have found ONDC to be cheaper.

What is ONDC?

ONDC is a government-owned platform that enables customers to purchase various items such as food, clothes, movie tickets, groceries, and electronics with just one click. Unlike Amazon, which serves as an aggregator of products and customers, ONDC aggregates all products and services in a single app. This means that customers can access everything mentioned above within one app.

How to use the new platform?

ONDC is not a standalone app that can be downloaded from the Play Store. Instead, it operates similarly to UPI and can be added to existing apps such as Paytm, PhonePe, and Meesho. With over 29,000 sellers and more than 36 lakh products available, ONDC is a comprehensive platform for purchasing various items. To use ONDC, one can access it through the Paytm app by searching for 'ONDC' in the search bar. It is important to note that not all restaurants are currently selling food through this platform as it is still a relatively new service.

