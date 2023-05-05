Follow us on Image Source : FILE Aadhaar update: How to verify correct mobile number and email ID online

Aadhar card update: Aadhar card, is one of the most important identification documents for any Indian citizen. This document is attested to nearly every important work- taking a loan, home, bank account, buying a car and more. Being such a prominent card, this document has to be updated all the time for security reasons, but at times, when we change our mobile number or email ID, we forget to update our card and this could be troublesome at times if not given priority.

During the making of the Aadhaar card, at times some wrong information goes with it which could be edited. UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has launched two new services which could let the user know if the details linked to the card- email ID or mobile number is correct or not.

UIDAI gives you the flexibility to start the service of verifying your mobile number and email ID online. The service could be used by visiting UIDAI's app or the official website.

Let me tell you how to go ahead about it. Many Indians are still unaware of the mobile number which is added to their Aadhaar card. For this, UIDAI has brought a new service where users could check their mobile number and email which has been linked to their Aadhaar via verification, saving them to travel to any base centre.

How to verify Aadhar card details online? The step-by-step guide below:

Go to UIDAI’s website Now click on the ‘My Aadhaar option’ A new Aadhaar Services page will open, click on it. Now click on Verify Mobile/Aadhaar number. A new page will open, where you will have to verify the mobile number or email ID. For both services, you will have to get the captcha code which has to be entered along with your mobile number or email ID with the Aadhaar number. When proceeded further, you will get an OTP to verify your mobile number and email ID

