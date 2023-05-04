Thursday, May 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Meta warns about the new ChatGPT imposters on the platform

Meta warns about the new ChatGPT imposters on the platform

In the Q3 2023 security report, Meta writes: "Over the past several months, we've investigated and taken action against malware strains taking advantage of people's interest in OpenAI's ChatGPT to trick them into installing malware pretending to provide AI functionality,".

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2023 13:25 IST
Meta, fake chatgpt, tech news
Image Source : INDIA TV Meta warns about the new ChatGPT imposters on the platform

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has stated that it had discovered malware creators who are taking advantage of the public's interest in ChatGPT and using this interest to entice users for downloading harmful applications and browser extensions. The company has compared the phenomenon to cryptocurrency scams, as both tactics are being exploited by people's curiosity and trust to gain access to sensitive information.

The company said that they have found around 10 malware families which are posing as ChatGPT and have similar tools to compromise accounts across the internet.

In the Q3 2023 security report, Meta writes: "Over the past several months, we've investigated and taken action against malware strains taking advantage of people's interest in OpenAI's ChatGPT to trick them into installing malware pretending to provide AI functionality."

India Tv - Fake ChatGPT, tech news

Image Source : INDIA TVFake ChatGPT

It added further: "We've detected and blocked over 1,000 of these unique malicious URLs from being shared on our apps, and reported them to our industry peers at file-sharing services where malware was hosted so they, too, can take appropriate action.”

Also, Meta mentioned that as soon as a user downloads malware, malicious actors can launch an attack and are continually updating their methods to bypass security protocols.

The tech giant stated that the industry's efforts are forcing threat actors to rapidly evolve their tactics in attempts to evade detection and enable persistence.

Meta said: "One way they do this is by spreading across as many platforms as they can to protect against enforcement by any one service. For example, we've seen malware families leveraging services like ours and LinkedIn, browsers like Chrome, Edge, Brave and Firefox, link shorteners, file-hosting services like Dropbox and Mega, and more.”

When they get caught, they mix in more services, including smaller ones that help them disguise the ultimate destination of links.=

Related Stories
Meta brings AI chatbot with own large language model for researchers

Meta brings AI chatbot with own large language model for researchers

Instagram age verification test now applicable to 6 more countries for security

Instagram age verification test now applicable to 6 more countries for security

Google, Meta file lawsuit against South Korean data watchdog's ruling

Google, Meta file lawsuit against South Korean data watchdog's ruling

Facebook parent Meta plans new layoffs, says Report

Facebook parent Meta plans new layoffs, says Report

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

'I’ve made the difficult decision'- Mark Zuckerberg to cut 10,000 jobs at Meta

'I’ve made the difficult decision'- Mark Zuckerberg to cut 10,000 jobs at Meta

Meta to layoff another 10,000 employees: Will India be safe?

Meta to layoff another 10,000 employees: Will India be safe?

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Facebook update: Now play games during video calls on Messenger

Facebook update: Now play games during video calls on Messenger

Meta reduced several office perks, employees expressed their unhappiness

Meta reduced several office perks, employees expressed their unhappiness

Meta employees at risk as the company set to cut down around 4K high-skilled jobs

Meta employees at risk as the company set to cut down around 4K high-skilled jobs

Meta prepares fresh round of layoffs beginning today, to cut around 4,000 high-skilled jobs

Meta prepares fresh round of layoffs beginning today, to cut around 4,000 high-skilled jobs

Meta layoff: Most staffers who combat misinformation lost their jobs

Meta layoff: Most staffers who combat misinformation lost their jobs

WhatsApp working on new feature 'channels' for broadcasting information on iOS

WhatsApp working on new feature 'channels' for broadcasting information on iOS

How to use WhatsApp accounts on multiple phones? Here are the tips

How to use WhatsApp accounts on multiple phones? Here are the tips

Meta brings improved avatars for users

Meta brings improved avatars for users

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth surges over $10 billion after strong results, 2 layoff rounds

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth surges over $10 billion after strong results, 2 layoff rounds

Meta seeks OpenAI's help to create AI coding assistant for its engineers

Meta seeks OpenAI's help to create AI coding assistant for its engineers

Meta purged over 43 million bad pieces of content from India in March on FB, Insta

Meta purged over 43 million bad pieces of content from India in March on FB, Insta

Meta adds new personalisation controls for Facebook reels

Meta adds new personalisation controls for Facebook reels

Adding further, the company took on action against nine separate adversarial networks around the world for engaging in covert influence operations and cyber espionage.

ALSO READ: Kamala Harris set to meet the CEOs of OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google to discuss AI-risks and more

 

ALSO READ: This new ChatGPT, Bard-like AI tool turn peoples' thoughts into text

 

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News