Kamala Harris set to meet the CEOs of OpenAI, Microsoft, Google to discuss AI-risks and more

Kamala Harris, the US Vice President was set to meet the CEOs of tech giants- Google, Microsoft and the new OpenAI (the developer of ChatGPT). The meeting was scheduled to discuss making artificial intelligence (AI) responsible and mitigating its potential risks. The White House said that Harris in a "frank discussion" will emphasise the need to safeguard AI and make it ethical and trustworthy.

In the reports CNBC, Harris was joined by the senior members of the parliament like Joe Biden administration, including Gina Raimondo, Commerce Secretary; Jeff Zients, President Joe Biden's chief of staff; Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor; and Arati Prabhakar, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, among others.

The meeting is part of the Biden administration's "broader effort to engage with experts about the technology and ensure that AI products are safe before they're deployed to the public".

The President last month said that AI "could be" dangerous but it remains to be seen how the technology will affect society.

At the opening of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology meeting, Biden said, "Tech companies have a responsibility, in my view, to make sure their products are safe before making them public."

Asked if AI was dangerous, the President said it "remains to be seen" but "it could be".

In an open letter, several tech leaders including Tesla CEO Elon Musk have called for a pause on the rollout of AI due to the technology's "profound risks to society and humanity."

