Thursday, May 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Kamala Harris set to meet the CEOs of OpenAI, Microsoft, Google to discuss AI-risks and more

Kamala Harris set to meet the CEOs of OpenAI, Microsoft, Google to discuss AI-risks and more

The President last month said that AI "could be" dangerous but it remains to be seen how the technology will affect society.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk San Fransisco Updated on: May 04, 2023 10:06 IST
Kamala Harris, CEOs, OpenAI, Microsoft, Google
Image Source : FILE Kamala Harris set to meet the CEOs of OpenAI, Microsoft, Google to discuss AI-risks and more

Kamala Harris, the US Vice President was set to meet the CEOs of tech giants- Google, Microsoft and the new OpenAI (the developer of ChatGPT). The meeting was scheduled to discuss making artificial intelligence (AI) responsible and mitigating its potential risks. The White House said that Harris in a "frank discussion" will emphasise the need to safeguard AI and make it ethical and trustworthy.

In the reports CNBC, Harris was joined by the senior members of the parliament like Joe Biden administration, including Gina Raimondo, Commerce Secretary; Jeff Zients, President Joe Biden's chief of staff; Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor; and Arati Prabhakar, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, among others.

The meeting is part of the Biden administration's "broader effort to engage with experts about the technology and ensure that AI products are safe before they're deployed to the public".

The President last month said that AI "could be" dangerous but it remains to be seen how the technology will affect society.

At the opening of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology meeting, Biden said, "Tech companies have a responsibility, in my view, to make sure their products are safe before making them public."

Asked if AI was dangerous, the President said it "remains to be seen" but "it could be".

In an open letter, several tech leaders including Tesla CEO Elon Musk have called for a pause on the rollout of AI due to the technology's "profound risks to society and humanity."

Related Stories
Google releases Chrome security update to fix 1st zero-day bug of 2023

Google releases Chrome security update to fix 1st zero-day bug of 2023

Google Meet to let users turn off video feeds from other participants

Google Meet to let users turn off video feeds from other participants

Sundar Pichai brings 'Google DeepMind' to build AI systems

Sundar Pichai brings 'Google DeepMind' to build AI systems

Sundar Pichai took home $226 million in 2022 amid layoffs at Google

Sundar Pichai took home $226 million in 2022 amid layoffs at Google

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug code

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug code

Google introduces feature to allow users co-present slides in Meet: Deets inside

Google introduces feature to allow users co-present slides in Meet: Deets inside

Google Messages: The auto-organizing categories mysteriously vanished

Google Messages: The auto-organizing categories mysteriously vanished

Google took action against over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms in 2022

Google took action against over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms in 2022

Google Docs now let you add emoji reactions to comments | Check how

Google Docs now let you add emoji reactions to comments | Check how

Google to split ringtone and notification volume in Android devices

Google to split ringtone and notification volume in Android devices

Geoffrey Hinton, 'Godfather of AI', quits Google, to make people aware about dangers of AI

Geoffrey Hinton, 'Godfather of AI', quits Google, to make people aware about dangers of AI

Google announces 'Startups Accelerator: Women Founders' who are using technology

Google announces 'Startups Accelerator: Women Founders' who are using technology

Google rolls out passkeys to sign in to apps, websites

Google rolls out passkeys to sign in to apps, websites

ALSO READ: Microsoft brings 2 new initiatives to empower Indian SMBs

ALSO READ: Twitter Blue badge reappears for a few users: Know-how

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News