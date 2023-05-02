Tuesday, May 02, 2023
     
Microsoft brings 2 new initiatives to empower Indian SMBs

Microsoft introduces a website and helpline to help SMBs in India navigate their digital transformation journey.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2023 18:59 IST
Microsoft, SMBs
Image Source : FILE Microsoft brings 2 new initiatives to empower Indian SMBs

Microsoft India has announced two new initiatives to support Indian SMBs and enable their digital transformation journey, a majorly named SMB-focused website and a dedicated helpline. According to the company, the SMB-focused website -- Microsoft for Small and Medium Businesses, aims at bringing together business owners and entrepreneurs in India to network with peers, enhance their skills and achieve holistic growth.

However, the Digital Transformation helpline aims to offer dedicated support to help SMBs navigate their technology adoption and deployment journey.

"Microsoft has been committed to digitally transforming the SMB ecosystem in India with trusted technology, resources and extensive partner ecosystem. These new initiatives are aimed at further supporting these organisations and working closely with them so they can do more with less," Samik Roy, Executive Director - Corporate Medium and Small Business, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said the Microsoft for Small and Medium Businesses website is a rich repository of skills, resources and tools to cater to every requirement of a business.

It offers an SMB Academy to gain valuable digital skills and improve workforce productivity with access to Microsoft's top curated business and technology courses, as well as inspiring stories of businesses from around the country.

Additionally, the website offers a wide range of Microsoft solutions addressing the needs of organisations, as well as an easy access point to Microsoft's vast network of over 17,000 partners in the country.

Further, the tech giant stated that the Digital Transformation Helpline, which is available at 1800-102-1147, offers SMBs dedicated support when navigating their digital transformation journey.

The helpline provides expert guidance and assistance in leveraging technology solutions that best address their business challenges, improve operations, increase efficiency and drive growth.

ALSO READ: Meta seeks OpenAI's help to create AI coding assistant for its engineers

ALSO READ: Google to split ringtone and notification volume in Android devices

Inputs from IANS


