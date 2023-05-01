Monday, May 01, 2023
     
Google to split ringtone and notification volume in Android devices

It is unclear if the notification/ringtone volume change will be included in the June stable release of Android 13 QPR3, or Android 14. And Google has released the first public Beta of Android 14 with new features focused on system navigation, privacy, performance, and more.

New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2023 14:18 IST
Smartphone notifications

Google has hinted that the latest Android 13 QPR3 or 14 release may offer a separate slider for Ringtone and Notification volume. This will make it easier for the users to fine-tune their audio settings.A recent media report stated earlier that the users will have to control both Ringtone and Notification volume through a single slider. However, there are indications that this may be changing in upcoming versions of the operating system, reports 9to5Google.

Back in December (2022), when Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 was released, an ADB (Android Debug Bridge) command was introduced which could enable the users to create distinct sliders for 'Ring volume' and 'Notification volume' in the 'Sound & vibration' section of the device settings, Call, Alarm and joining Media volume for a total of five sliders.

However, it's unclear when the notification/ringtone volume change will be included in the June stable release of Android 13 QPR3, or Android 14, the report said. Furthermore, Google has released the first public Beta of Android 14 with new features focused on system navigation, privacy, performance, and user customisation to both developers and early adopters.

"Today we're releasing the first Beta of Android 14, building around our core themes of privacy, security, performance, developer productivity, and user customisation while continuing to improve the large-screen device experience on tablets, foldable, and more," Google said in a blog post.

