WhatsApp to launch 'reply with message' feature within call notifications | Check how it works

San Francisco: The Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly releasing a “reply with a message” feature within call notifications. This feature allows users to easily decline an incoming call and send a message to the caller at the same time. This feature is currently available to some beta testers and it is rolling out to even more users over the coming weeks.

“WhatsApp keeps working on new features to release to beta testers. In particular, after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.9.16 update, we discovered that WhatsApp is rolling out a new reply button within call notifications. This feature allows users to easily decline an incoming call and send a message to the caller at the same time,” WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

How it works

According to the report, the reply button may appear when you receive a call, when the feature is enabled for your account. When a user receives a call notification on WhatsApp, they will now see a “reply” button alongside the “decline” and “answer” buttons.

If the user chooses to tap on the “reply” button, the incoming call will be rejected, and a message box will open automatically, allowing the user to send a quick message to the caller. The user can then explain the reason for not being able to answer the call or arrange a better time to talk.

As per the reports, this feature allows users to quickly and easily communicate with callers without having to answer the call. This is especially useful for situations where the user may not be able to answer the call due to being in a meeting, but they still want to acknowledge the call and let the caller know they will respond as soon as possible.

The reply button within call notifications is available for some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.

Earlier, WhatsApp announced that your application can work on several devices simultaneously to improve multi-device offerings and the meme makers just flooded the internet with hilarious jokes. Although the new feature will help the user to link their devices with up to four other devices (laptop, tablet, smartphones).

