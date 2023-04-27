Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
WhatsApp declares multiple device feature: Memes flood the internet

WhatsApp and Facebook head- Mark Zuckerberg declared the launch of a new multiple device connecting feature and a number of meme makers made fun of it. Here are a few of the tweets you must not miss.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2023 13:15 IST
whatsapp
Image Source : FACEBOOK WhatsApp declares multiple device feature

WhatsApp has recently announced that your application can work on several devices simultaneously to improve multi-device offerings and the meme makers just flooded the internet with hilarious jokes. Although the new feature will help the user to link their devices with up to four other devices (laptop, tablet, smartphones), a number of meme makers have started making fun of the new feature in a creative way on Twitter, a microblogging site owned by Elon Musk. Also, the netizens further posted funny memes on WhatsApp.

Although some of the messaging platform users appreciated the post-Mark by saying, "This is fantastic news for individuals who use WhatsApp on multiple devices or share an account with others, especially for business purposes. However, it's important to ensure that the login activity is checked regularly to remove any unauthorized devices."

But some of the users got sarcastic with comments and images, which surfaced on the internet after the Facebook founder made the official announcement. Here are the funny memes being posted on Twitter. 

This meme maker on Twitter stated- "Other devices from which you have logged in 

Another meme maker used a still from the movie 'Hera Pheri' and said that it is going to be the main cause of breakups. He captioned the meme- "Now you can run one WhatsApp account on four phones simultaneously.... Le Singles-" and the tweet image below 

There was a social media activist (mentioned in the caption) who stated that the new feature is going to be troublesome for the users by posting the image below:"

