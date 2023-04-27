Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp launches ‘chat lock’ to increase privacy: Know more

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called "Lock Chat" that enables users to lock a specific chat to increase privacy. According to reports, certain WhatsApp beta testers can use this new function and its feature allows users to lock a specific chat to conceal it without locking the entire app. Those users who are still trying to take a chance and check out by going to WhatsApp’s Play Store website. Also, the shared photographs or videos of a restricted conversation will not be immediately downloaded into the phone's Gallery to protect users' privacy.

To enable the feature, the beta testers will need to follow the following steps:

Go to the profile section of the WhatsApp contact Scroll down and tap on "Chat Lock," Now enable the "Lock this chat with fingerprint" option

The update will be available for a larger group of users in the upcoming weeks and should be available in the stable version for the general public in the near future (timeline not specified, by the time of writing).

Users can sign up for WhatsApp's beta program on the Play Store to try the feature ahead of time, but participation in the program is limited.

Recently, the instant messaging platform added a feature which will enable the user to connect one WhatsApp with various devices. This function is now available to all users and to highlight, the new feature has been trolled on Twitter too.

What is the new Lock Chat feature capable of?

The WaBetaInfo reported that the new feature could eliminate the need to lock WhatsApp in order to conceal a few chats. This will give the flexibility to the users, to keep specific chat.

