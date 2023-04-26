Wednesday, April 26, 2023
     
LinkedIn has 100 million members in India now: Satya Nadella

The LinkedIn revenue has increased by 8 per cent in the March quarter for the tech giant. The platform has introduced new AI-powered features, including writing suggestions for member profiles and job descriptions and collaborative articles.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2023 18:33 IST
Satya Nadella
Image Source : FILE Satya Nadella

LinkedIn, a professional social networking platform has announced to have around 100 million members in India. The company reported that the platfrom is getting up by 19 per cent year-on-year in the Indian market, informed Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft. Microsoft-owned platfrom has seen record engagement in the March quarter as more than 930 million members globally now turn to the professional social network to connect, learn, sell and get hired.

During the company's Q3 2023, Nadella said, "Member growth accelerated for the seventh consecutive quarter as we expanded to new audiences. We now have 100 million members in India, up 19 per cent."

As Gen Z enters the workforce, "We saw a 73 per cent year-over-year increase in the number of student sign-ups," Nadella added.

India Tv - LinkedIn

Image Source : FILELinkedIn

LinkedIn Talent Solutions continues to help hirers connect to job seekers and professionals to build the skills they need to access opportunities.

"Our hiring business took share for the third consecutive quarter. The excitement around AI is creating new opportunities across every function from marketing, sales and finance to software development and security," said Nadella.

The LinkedIn revenue increased 8 per cent in the March quarter for the tech giant. In 2016, Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for more than $26 billion.

The platform has introduced new AI-powered features, including writing suggestions for member profiles and job descriptions and collaborative articles.

"Our exclusive partnership with Netflix brings differentiated premium video content to our ad network, and our new Copilot for the web is reshaping daily search and web habits," Nadella informed.

ALSO READ: How to use WhatsApp accounts on multiple phones? Here are the tips

ALSO READ: KuCoin- Twitter account of a crypto exchange company hacked, $22.6K stolen

Inputs from IANS

