How to use WhatsApp accounts on multiple phones? Here are the tips

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platfrom has announced that its users will now be able to use the same WhatsApp account on more than one phone via its multi-device login feature. All that users will have to do is link their smartphone to one of the four additional devices. The new update has started rolling out for the global users and will soon be available to everyone in the upcoming weeks (timeline not disclosed yet).

In a blog post on Tuesday, WhatsApp stated: "A feature highly requested by users, now you can link your phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets and desktops. Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that your personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted."

Moreover, users can now switch between phones without signing out and pick up their chats where they left off.

In addition, if you are a small business owner, additional employees will now able to respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account, the company mentioned.

Further, the company said that in the coming weeks, it will roll out an alternative and more accessible way to link to companion devices.

"Now you can enter your phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which you can use on your phone to enable device linking, rather than having to scan a QR code. We look forward to introducing this feature to more companion devices in the future," said WhatsApp.

Inputs from IANS

