Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Microsoft brings Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 with iMessage support

Microsoft brings Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 with iMessage support

Phone Link for iOS will require iPhone with iOS 14 or higher, a Windows 11 device, a Bluetooth connection and the latest version of the Phone Link app, the company noted. Phone Link has been available to Android users for some time.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2023 14:07 IST
Microsoft launches Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 with
Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft launches Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 with iMessage support

Microsoft has recently rolled out the Phone Link feature for iOS users to all Windows 11 users with iMessage support in 39 languages across 85 markets globally. This new feature will allow the connection between a Windows 11 PC and an iOS mobile device, enabling users to easily connect with their contacts. However, the tech giant said that the messaging feature will be limited and session based and will only come through when the phone is connected to a PC.

Initially, the company has begun a gradual rollout of the Phone Link feature to its Windows 11 customers with all users enabled by mid-May. According to the company, Phone Link for iOS, once enabled by Windows 11 users, will provide basic iOS support for calls, messages, and contact access.

India Tv - Microsoft, Phone Link, iOS ,Windows 11 ,iMessage

Image Source : MICROSOFTMicrosoft launches Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 with iMessage support

"Once enabled by the Windows 11 customer, Phone Link for iOS will offer basic iOS support for calls, messages and access to contacts. This means if your phone is tucked away during a presentation or focus time, you'll receive notifications on your Windows PC and can choose which action to take -- all on your Windows 11 PC," Microsoft said in a blog post.

To start using the new feature or to see if it's enabled, simply start with the Search box on your Windows taskbar to look for "Phone Link".

Phone Link for iOS will require iPhone with iOS 14 or higher, a Windows 11 device, a Bluetooth connection and the latest version of the Phone Link app, the company noted. Phone Link has been available to Android users for some time.

Related Stories
Microsoft Bing AI's chat limits goes up to 120 per day

Microsoft Bing AI's chat limits goes up to 120 per day

Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service gets ChatGPT for preview: Know everything

Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service gets ChatGPT for preview: Know everything

Microsoft to launch GPT-4 by next week with AI videos: Know-more

Microsoft to launch GPT-4 by next week with AI videos: Know-more

Microsoft's developer conference 'Build' scheduled for May, focusing on AI

Microsoft's developer conference 'Build' scheduled for May, focusing on AI

Microsoft Outlook app to add multi-factor authentication capabilities: Know the benefits

Microsoft Outlook app to add multi-factor authentication capabilities: Know the benefits

Microsoft Teams added a 3D avatar, to go official in May: Know-more

Microsoft Teams added a 3D avatar, to go official in May: Know-more

Want to try ChatGPT 4 for free? Follow these steps

Want to try ChatGPT 4 for free? Follow these steps

Microsoft Bing with OpenAI integration outpaces Google in page visits

Microsoft Bing with OpenAI integration outpaces Google in page visits

Microsoft Avatars for Teams now rolling out for public preview

Microsoft Avatars for Teams now rolling out for public preview

Microsoft Edge's AI image generator is out for all desktop users

Microsoft Edge's AI image generator is out for all desktop users

Microsoft to add its AI-powered 365 Copilot to OneNote

Microsoft to add its AI-powered 365 Copilot to OneNote

Microsoft Xbox Series X, S disables game emulation

Microsoft Xbox Series X, S disables game emulation

Microsoft adds Snapchat Lenses to Teams

Microsoft adds Snapchat Lenses to Teams

Microsoft's bing AI chatbot expands its reach with new integrations, including SwiftKey and Skype

Microsoft's bing AI chatbot expands its reach with new integrations, including SwiftKey and Skype

Microsoft may bring its own AI chips to compete with Nvidia's: Report

Microsoft may bring its own AI chips to compete with Nvidia's: Report

ALSO READ: WhatsApp declares multiple device feature: Memes flood the internet

ALSO READ: Dell launches a range of Precision and Latitude laptops: Know-more

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News