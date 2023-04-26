Dell launches a range of Precision and Latitude laptops: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : DELL Dell India

Dell Technologies has unleashed the latest commercial portfolio in the Indian market, The company has officially launched the new Latitude Notebooks, OptiPlex All-In-One (AIO) Desktop, Precision Mobile Workstations (MWS) and 34-inch Ultrasharp Curved WQHD Monitor in the nation. According to the company, the Latitude Notebooks laptop series will be available at starting price of Rs 59,000, while the Precision Mobile Workstations laptop series will be available at a starting price of Rs 76,000. Dell OptiPlex 7410 AIO desktop will be available at Rs 64,500, and the 34-inch Ultrasharp Curved WQHD Monitor will be available at Rs 56,000.

In an official statement, Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager of Client Solutions Group at Dell Technologies India said, "Our new commercial portfolio meets the needs of today's workforce while consistently being environmentally friendly. And they are built to perform with the expanded Dell Optimiser features that bring intelligent personalisation from the PC to the ecosystem."

Image Source : DELLDell launches a range of new laptop and desktop series in India

Moreover, the company said that the new devices are designed to help organisations accelerate their digital transformation journey in the hybrid work era, powered with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and upgraded Dell Optimiser features to enhance personalisation.

In the Latitude Notebooks series, the company introduced Latitude 9440 2-in-1, which is claimed to be the world's smallest 14-inch commercial PC in India with a 16:10 aspect ratio and InfinityEdge QHD+ display, making it a perfect choice for executives, consultants, or salespeople.

The Latitude Notebook series also includes other models like:

Latitude 7000 series

Latitude 5000 series

Latitude 3000 series.

Under Precision Mobile Workstations, the company has introduced:

Precision 5680

Precision 3480

Precision 7780

The Precision 5680 features a 16-inch display, while the Precision 3480 features a 14-inch display. However, Precision 7780 is a 17-inch workstation.

Further, Dell's new OptiPlex portfolio includes the OptiPlex 7410 AIO Desktop, which features a 24-inch display with a streamlined design powered by up to Intel Core i9 processors and 64GB RAM. Dell also introduced the Ultrasharp 34-inch Curved USB-C Hub WQHD Monitor, which comes with IPS Black technology, a 2000:1 contrast ratio, and improved black and grey performance.

ALSO READ: Opera Launches a new browser for Windows, MacOS, and Linux

ALSO READ: How to use WhatsApp accounts on multiple phones? Here are the tips

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News