Opera launches a new browser for Windows, MacOS, and Linux

Opera, a web browser company has officially launched a new and redesigned browser named 'Opera One'. The new web browsers will replace the company's flagship browser for MacOS, Windows and Linux by the end of this year, as per the reports. The new browser is based on Modular Design, which is a company which explains that the new One browser will deliver a liquid navigation experience and transforms the way users interact with their browsers.

Furthermore, the web browser firm integrated a 'multithreaded compositor' that brings UI (user interface) to life like never before, powering innovative new features like Tab Islands. This upgrade comes just weeks after the company integrated their first generative AI features, including AI Prompts and sidebar access to ChatGPT and ChatSonic.

"While we're starting with an early access developer build now, the browser will adapt to your needs, bringing only key features and relevant modules to the foreground when and where you need them. Automatically adjusted based on context, Modular Design will provide you with a more liquid and effortless browsing experience," Opera said in a blog post.

Opera One will also harness powerful new AI-based features, which the company will be adding in the near future. Moreover, the company introduced a new Tab Islands feature in the Opera One browser, which will deliver a smooth and intuitive experience to help users stay on task without forcing them to change their habits.

It has been reported that in the upcoming months, Opera will ship its own AI engine and continue to make the browser user interface more intuitive and functional through advances in Modular Design.

