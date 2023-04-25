Tuesday, April 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple wins the case against Fortnite on antitrust issue

Apple wins the case against Fortnite on antitrust issue

Epic originally sued Apple in 2020, as Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store after the game maker intentionally violated the App Store terms over in-app purchases.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Published on: April 25, 2023 12:28 IST
Apple, Fortnite, antitrust,
Image Source : FILE Apple wins the case against Fortnite on an antitrust issue

Apple has reportedly won the long-drawn antitrust court battle in the United States, which was being fought against the company named Fortnite, the makers of Epic Games. The case was heightened because of the App Store policies of the company. As per the reports, it was a ruling which was a major setback for Epic Games and other developers who could set precedent for further antitrust claims.

The US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals largely upheld the district court's earlier ruling related to the antitrust claims on Epic Games, in favour of Apple, TechCrunch reported.

However, it also upheld the lower court's judgment in favour of Epic under California's Unfair Competition Law.

"Today's decision reaffirms Apple's resounding victory in this case, with nine of ten claims having been decided in Apple's favour. For the second time in two years, a federal court has ruled that Apple abides by antitrust laws at the state and federal levels," the tech giant said in a statement.

"We respectfully disagree with the court's ruling on the one remaining claim under state law and are considering further review," it added.

Tim Sweeney, Epic Games Founder and CEO, tweeted: "Lost another court verdict, climbed another mountain. The world has come a long way since 2020 when this journey began, with much progress achieved by many people in many nations around the world. And onward we go!"

Sweeney said that Apple prevailed at the 9th Circuit Court. 

"Though the court upheld the ruling that Apple's restraints have a substantial anticompetitive effect that harms consumers, they found we didn't prove our Sherman Act case," he added.

Related Stories
Apple Watch: How is apple encouraging women for fitness

Apple Watch: How is apple encouraging women for fitness

Apple Watch gets ChatGPT for directly communication via AI chatbot

Apple Watch gets ChatGPT for directly communication via AI chatbot

Apple Music Classical App to launch on March 28

Apple Music Classical App to launch on March 28

Apple OLED iPad Pro may cost as much as MacBook Pro: Know-everything

Apple OLED iPad Pro may cost as much as MacBook Pro: Know-everything

Foxconn to build AirPods factory in India with $200 million investment

Foxconn to build AirPods factory in India with $200 million investment

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

Apple's new MacBook to feature OLED display, likely to be introduced in 2024: Know-more

Apple's new MacBook to feature OLED display, likely to be introduced in 2024: Know-more

iOS 16.4 update: How to install on your Apple device?

iOS 16.4 update: How to install on your Apple device?

Apple introduces new features with macOS Ventura 13.3, iOS 16.4, and watchOS 9.4 updates

Apple introduces new features with macOS Ventura 13.3, iOS 16.4, and watchOS 9.4 updates

Apple launches 'Pay Later’ option for online and in-app purchases

Apple launches 'Pay Later’ option for online and in-app purchases

Apple working on new MacBook Air with 13.4-inch OLED display: All you need to know

Apple working on new MacBook Air with 13.4-inch OLED display: All you need to know

Apple may launch new AirPod case with built-in touchscreen: Know more

Apple may launch new AirPod case with built-in touchscreen: Know more

Why dealers in India concerned about Apple’s entry into retail space

Why dealers in India concerned about Apple’s entry into retail space

Made In India iPhone soon! Tata Group all set to take over Wistron's Bengaluru plant

Made In India iPhone soon! Tata Group all set to take over Wistron's Bengaluru plant

Five Apple arcade games you must try

Five Apple arcade games you must try

Apple ramps up iPhone production in India to $7 billion in strategic shift from China

Apple ramps up iPhone production in India to $7 billion in strategic shift from China

Apple TV adds 'multiview' feature for sports streams: Know more

Apple TV adds 'multiview' feature for sports streams: Know more

Apple's first store in India opens in Mumbai, witnesses huge rush on first day

Apple's first store in India opens in Mumbai, witnesses huge rush on first day

Apple generated over 1 lakh direct jobs in India in 2 years: MoS

Apple generated over 1 lakh direct jobs in India in 2 years: MoS

Customer brings 1984 Macintosh at newly opened Mumbai Apple store. This was Tim Cook's reaction

Customer brings 1984 Macintosh at newly opened Mumbai Apple store. This was Tim Cook's reaction

Tim Cook set to greet the first customer at the Apple Saket store tomorrow: All you need to know

Tim Cook set to greet the first customer at the Apple Saket store tomorrow: All you need to know

Apple's second India retail store to open in New Delhi tomorrow; Tim Cook to greet 1st customers

Apple's second India retail store to open in New Delhi tomorrow; Tim Cook to greet 1st customers

Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Modi in New Delhi, says committed to investing in India

Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Modi in New Delhi, says committed to investing in India

Tim Cook, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar discuss boosting manufacturing, exports

Tim Cook, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar discuss boosting manufacturing, exports

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air may offer two M2 chip variants

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air may offer two M2 chip variants

India leads global refurbished smartphone market, Apple captures 49% share

India leads global refurbished smartphone market, Apple captures 49% share

"Fortunately, the court's positive decision rejecting Apple's anti-steering provisions frees iOS developers to send consumers to the web to do business with them directly there. We're working on next steps," he further posted.

Epic originally sued Apple in 2020, as Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store after the game maker intentionally violated the App Store terms over in-app purchases.

ALSO READ: Adobe opens new office in India to host 2K employees

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S24 to use EV tech to boost its battery: Report

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News