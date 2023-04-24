Monday, April 24, 2023
     
Adobe opens new office in India to host 2K employees

The India teams are leading the charge on digital learning and print business, fuelling the development of products across Document Cloud, furthering the reach of Experience Cloud solutions and reimagining the Creative apps ecosystem with AI-led innovation.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2023 19:40 IST
Adobe
Image Source : ADOBE Adobe

Adobe, a known software major has announced the opening of the state-of-the-art office tower in Bengaluru. The new office will bring over 2,000 employment opportunities. With more than 7,800 employees which are spread around five campuses in India, this will be the largest employee base outside the US, and a major hub for software innovation, and business development for the company. 

Abhigyan Modi, Country Manager - Adobe India and SVP - Document Cloud, Adobe said, "Adobe was among the first technology companies to invest in India 25 years ago. Today, our India teams are central to Adobe's global innovation agenda and cross-cloud leadership."

"Our Bengaluru office expansion marks the next chapter in Adobe's incredible journey in India, Modi added.

Earlier last month, Adobe announced the opening of its new Founders Tower in San Jose, California.

"With the opening of our new office tower, we're expanding our presence and commitment to India, adding capacity and growing our innovation out of the Bengaluru campus," said Abdul Jaleel, ?Vice President, Employee Experience, Adobe India.

The new building design embraces a digital-first mindset that represents Adobe's hybrid workplace philosophy centred around empowering employees to come together for the moments that matter, build connections, foster community, and enable creativity.

On each floor, employees can take advantage of unique spaces like quiet focus rooms, collaborative co-working spaces, modern workstations, vibrant meeting rooms and more, said the company.

ALSO READ: How India leads the global refurbished smartphone market?

ALSO READ: Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G: Pre-booking starts with the Best limited-period offers

Inputs from IANS

