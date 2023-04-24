Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G: Pre-booking starts with Best limited period offers

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Tecno Phantom V Fold

Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G Pre-Booking: Tecno has recently launched its first foldable smartphone named Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G which has been priced at Rs 88,888 (on Amazon). The device is now available for pre-booking now, till 27 April. The company has added a number of additional offers on the device which will only be available on the given date. The made-in-India smartphone from the company will be standing in the league of foldable smartphones along with Samsung, Vivo and Oppo. The company has also stated that the new device has received a very positive response from the Indian market.

For pre-booking, customers can own the device at an additional discount as the company is offering a number of other benefits to those who pre-book the new Phantom V Fold 5G.

Image Source : TECNO Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G

The company has been looking forward to directly competing with other foldable smartphones like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Oppo Find N Flip and Vivo X Fold which are existing in the market. The hopes are certainly up with the new device as it is available at a much lower cost when compared to the other foldable devices.

ALSO READ: Apple Update: 32 and 42-inch OLED displays set to go official by 2027

Pricing

The new Phantom V Fold 5G is now available for pre-booking at a price tag of Rs 88,888.

Image Source : TECNO Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G

Pre-Booking Offers

Tecno Phantom V Fold’s pre-booking has started and one can book the device at no cost offer on EMI for the next 24 months. The monthly instalment for 24 months will be around Rs 3,704 per month. Also, the users will get an exchange offer of Rs 8,000. Users will also get a one-time screen replacement offer with the device when it is bought, or pre-booked from Amazon India.

ALSO READ: Google introduces feature to allow users co-present slides in Meet: Deets inside

ALSO READ: WhatsApp working on new feature 'channels' for broadcasting information on iOS

Latest Technology News