Apple Update: 32 and 42-inch OLED displays set to go official by 2027

Apple Update: Apple, the tech giant will reportedly produce 32-inch and 42-inch OLED displays for its Macbook/iMacs by 2027. The company is reportedly planning to completely discontinue the LCDs and mini LED displays in their mobile devices, which is expected to be implemented by 2026. According to the reports, the MacBook Pro models (14-inch and 16-inch) will transition to hybrid OLED by 2026.

As per the forecast from the analysts at Omdia (a research firm), Apple might have some physically big plans for OLED in the works, AppleInsider reported.

The report stated that Apple will switch its entire product line to OLED by 2026, with only a 10.9-inch iPad with an LCD display. The iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays, on the other hand, will switch from Mini LED to hybrid OLED by 2024.

Furthermore, the report has shown that another iPad model has been outlined by analysts as a 20-inch foldable in a chart, which syncs with the earlier rumours stating the foldable devices.

According to the report, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will transition to hybrid OLED in 2026.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to launch its augmented reality (AR) 'Apple Glasses' by 2026 or 2027 at the earliest, subject to the successful development of advanced metalens technology in the intervening years.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant is developing metalens technology to replace plastic lens covers in a range of devices, starting with iPads and iPhones. To know more, Metalenses are a flat lens technology which uses metasurfaces to focus light.

Inputs from IANS

