Monday, April 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. How India leads the global refurbished smartphone market?

How India leads the global refurbished smartphone market?

Apple is a brand which sells almost 50 per cent of its refurbished smartphones across the world. All regions have reportedly shown growth besides China. The industry has gained profit and consumers see the sustainable value.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2023 19:15 IST
smartphone, refurbish, tech news
Image Source : FILE India leads the global refurbished smartphone market: Know-how

India has been reportedly leading the global refurbished smartphone market with 19 per cent (year-on-year) growth which was reported in 2022. Also, Apple has captured 49 per cent of the refurbished smartphone market in the nation, which is followed by Samsung with 26 per cent of shares. A report has stated that 5G is growing in the secondary markets and it now makes up 13 per cent of global refurbished sales. The Counterpoint Research report has stated that the demand for refurbished smartphones has been continuing to grow across most of the geographies. The global secondary smartphone market has reportedly grown by 5 per cent year-on-year when compared to last year's analysis.

Glen Cardoza, Senior Analyst said, "The business potential of dealing in refurbished smartphones remains high, but the limited supply is affecting most emerging markets like LATAM, Southeast Asia, India and Africa. Imports from mature markets like the US, Europe and Japan have reduced as they have to cater to their own demand."

The growth would have been more if not for the 17 per cent decline in China's refurbished smartphone sales. This was the steepest drop for the Chinese secondary market in years.

"Consumers prefer a lower cost even if they have to deal with slightly more imperfection in the device. On the handset OEM side, outside of Apple, it is very difficult to make the economics work on reselling certified pre-owned volumes (CPO)-grade devices," said Research Director Jeff Fieldhack.

Apple is the fastest-growing brand in the used and refurbished sectors globally. This secondary market demand is affecting new iPhone sales and service revenues in many markets.

"Apple is a major contributor to the increasing refurbished share as compared to the new smartphone shipments in main markets. The supply crunch is mainly felt for iPhones in refurbished markets," the report showed.

Samsung's share decreased to 26 per cent in 2022 from 28 per cent in 2021.

Within the secondary market, there was a small percentage shift of Android consumers to iOS in 2022, which affected Samsung refurbished sales and this trend will likely continue in 2023.

Related Stories
Nothing Phone (2): Key specifications accidentally revealed by Qualcomm executive

Nothing Phone (2): Key specifications accidentally revealed by Qualcomm executive

Damaged your smartphone on Holi? Now upgrade your device at half the price: Flipkart

Damaged your smartphone on Holi? Now upgrade your device at half the price: Flipkart

Xiaomi 13 Pro goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and specifications

Xiaomi 13 Pro goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and specifications

OPPO Find N2 Flip limited edition pass goes official ahead of India price reveal: Where to buy?

OPPO Find N2 Flip limited edition pass goes official ahead of India price reveal: Where to buy?

iQOO Z7 5G officially confirmed to launch in India on March 21: What to expect?

iQOO Z7 5G officially confirmed to launch in India on March 21: What to expect?

iQOO Z7 5G all set to launch In India on March 21: Expected design and features

iQOO Z7 5G all set to launch In India on March 21: Expected design and features

Google Pixel Fold, 7a launch dates and prices reportedly leaked

Google Pixel Fold, 7a launch dates and prices reportedly leaked

Nokia C12 budget smartphone now available at Rs. 5,999: Where to buy?

Nokia C12 budget smartphone now available at Rs. 5,999: Where to buy?

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 60,000

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 60,000

This company is making an Android phone that is as tiny as a mini iPhone

This company is making an Android phone that is as tiny as a mini iPhone

Your smartphone battery drains fast? 7 tips to save it

Your smartphone battery drains fast? 7 tips to save it

Protect your phone from malware, ransomware and viruses with these five easy steps

Protect your phone from malware, ransomware and viruses with these five easy steps

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G smartphone, Nord Buds 2 launched in India. Check price, features, and more

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G smartphone, Nord Buds 2 launched in India. Check price, features, and more

Samsung Galaxy A24 appears on SIRIM certification hinting towards imminent launch: Expected price,

Samsung Galaxy A24 appears on SIRIM certification hinting towards imminent launch: Expected price,

Realme narzo N55 design unveiled in official teaser, building anticipation for launch

Realme narzo N55 design unveiled in official teaser, building anticipation for launch

Lava Blaze 2 makes debut in India: Price, display, battery - all features, specifications

Lava Blaze 2 makes debut in India: Price, display, battery - all features, specifications

Best smartphones under Rs 12,000

Best smartphones under Rs 12,000

Indian smartphone market witnesses 20% fall in Q1 of 2023: Know the cause

Indian smartphone market witnesses 20% fall in Q1 of 2023: Know the cause

"A lot of the changes in the secondary markets in 2022 will spill into 2023. 5G smartphone share will increase substantially and 4G smartphones may lose their value at a faster rate in 2023," the report mentioned.

ALSO READ: Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G: Pre-booking starts with Best limited period offers

ALSO READ: Google Messages: The auto-organizing categories mysteriously vanished

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News