Google Messages: The auto-organizing categories mysteriously vanished

Google Messages: Google introduced the ability for Messages to automatically group SMS texts and RCS chats last year. Many have reported that the given feature has now disappeared for some of the users. It was reported that the disappearance of auto-organizing categories appears to be affecting some of the users, which could become more widespread in time. As per the report of 9to5Google, this issue was caused to all the categories like- All, Personal, and Business. All the categories are chipped under the search bar to disappear as if the auto-organising feature has been disabled.

The ‘View messages by category’ will toggle and the option to select the ‘Primary category view’ is no longer available in the Message Organisation section of Google Messages' settings. However, the "Auto-delete OTPs after 24 hours" feature is still there on the platform at present.

The auto-organising categories, which have utilized machine learning, were initially introduced in mid-2021 and were first rolled out in India. By the beginning of 2022, the feature was made available in other countries too, the report stated. Furthermore, Google initially said that this feature would ace the rollout first to English users around the globe.

Also, the report said that the disappearance of auto-organising categories in Google Messages appears to be affecting some users and may be becoming more widespread. At the time of writing, it is uncertain if this is a technical glitch or a deliberate removal of the feature from Google, due to low usage.

Google has added a contact's profile photo to the top of conversations in messages for Android. To recall, Messages have always allowed users to open Google Contacts by tapping a person's name in the app bar. The tech giant has been emphasizing the shortcut by showing their profile pictures too.

