Jack Dorsey loses Twitter Blue tick and launched Bluesky for Android users: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jack Dorsey loses Blue tick, brings his Twitter alternative Bluesky to Android

Twitter's original co-founder Jack Dorsey, who also lost his Blue check-mark because of Musk's new policy has unleashed a new micro-blogging platform called Bluesky today. Dorsey launched the new Twitter rival for Android users.

Bluesky has been backed by Dorsey and it offers a host of new features and was initially launched for iOS users in February 2023 in a closed beta.

Bluesky plans to give users an algorithmic choice and include basic tools for tracking likes or editing tweets, bookmarks, DMs, quote-tweeting, using hashtags and more.

Image Source : BLUESKY Bluesky

ALSO READ: ChatGPT related scams: Fraudulent AI chatbot apps demanding subscription fees

According to app intelligence firm data.ai, so far, Bluesky has seen around 240,000 lifetime installs on iOS, which is around 39 per cent from March 2023, a TechCrunch report stated.

The app offers a simplified user interface where you can click a plus button to create a post of 256 characters, which can include photos.

The major difference between both the platforms is that Twitter asks "What's happening?", whereas Bluesky asks "What's up?"

Image Source : BLUESKY Bluesky to Android

ALSO READ: Twitter rival Koo layoff 30% of the staff- Know the reason

Bluesky users can share, block accounts and mute, but advanced tools, like adding them to lists, are not yet available.

The discover tab in the bottom centre of the app's navigation is useful, offering more "who to follow" suggestions and a feed of recently posted Bluesky updates.

"Another tab lets you check on your Notifications, including likes, reposts, follows and replies, also much like Twitter. There are no DMs," according to the report.

You can search for and follow other individuals, much like on Twitter, and then view their updates in a Home timeline.

ALSO READ Twitter blue tick: From Rahul Gandhi to UP CM Yogi to Kohli to Shah Rukh Khan; top names who lost badge

User profiles contain a profile pic, background, bio and metrics.

The Bluesky project originated with Twitter in 2019, but the company was established in 2022 as an independent company focused on decentralised social network R&D.

After leaving Twitter, Dorsey spoke about Bluesky, describing it as "an open decentralised standard for social media".

Bluesky last year received $13 million in funding with Dorsey on its board.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News