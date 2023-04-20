Thursday, April 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Twitter rival Koo layoff 30% of the staff- Know the reason

Twitter rival Koo layoff 30% of the staff- Know the reason

Koo said the global sentiment right now is more focused on efficiency than growth and businesses need to work towards proving unit economics.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : India TV Tech Desk | Noida
Updated on: April 20, 2023 17:19 IST
Koo
Image Source : KOO Koo

Koo, a homegrown Twitter rival has said that it has let go 30 per cent of its workforce over the course of the year amid the current global meltdown.

The company told IANS in an official statement that it is important for businesses of all sizes to adopt efficient and conservative approaches to see this period through.

"In line with this, we have acted on some role redundancies by letting go of 30 per cent of our workforce over the course of the year and have supported them through compensation packages, extended health benefits and outplacement services," a Koo spokesperson said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Netflix crack down on password sharing and upgraded ad-supported plans

The company said it is well capitalized with its recent fund raise of $10 million in January.

"We aren't looking at raising funds right now. We are making great progress with revenue and will look to raise funds in the future as necessary," the spokesperson added.

In September last year, the micro-blogging platform laid off at around 15 people, mostly from its backend and operations teams, "realigning its workforce to the current business requirements".

ALSO READ: Microsoft may bring its own AI chips to compete with Nvidia's: Report

Related Stories
Days after banning Twitter in country, Nigerian govt sets up account on India's Koo

Days after banning Twitter in country, Nigerian govt sets up account on India's Koo

Ashwini Vaishnaw makes debut on Koo, calls IT rules 'empowering' in first post

Ashwini Vaishnaw makes debut on Koo, calls IT rules 'empowering' in first post

Proactively moderated 65,280 content pieces in July: Koo

Proactively moderated 65,280 content pieces in July: Koo

New IT rules: Koo removes 2,385 accounts in July

New IT rules: Koo removes 2,385 accounts in July

Koo’s 'Voices of India’' Report Reveals Top National & Regional Trends of 2021

Koo’s 'Voices of India’' Report Reveals Top National & Regional Trends of 2021

Koo to open development centre in Hyderabad, signs MoU with Telangana govt

Koo to open development centre in Hyderabad, signs MoU with Telangana govt

Koo introduces Topic feature with 10 languages: Know more

Koo introduces Topic feature with 10 languages: Know more

Koo, India Post collaborated for financial inclusion and literacy- Know more

Koo, India Post collaborated for financial inclusion and literacy- Know more

Koo surpasses 50 million downloads: Know-more

Koo surpasses 50 million downloads: Know-more

Twitter rival Koo brings 4 new features you must know about

Twitter rival Koo brings 4 new features you must know about

Why did Twitter suspend Koo's user query account?

Why did Twitter suspend Koo's user query account?

How to increase social media followers with ChatGPT?

How to increase social media followers with ChatGPT?

Koo, which is aiming to reach the 100 million download mark, had said it continues to "recruit talent especially as far as engineering and machine learning teams are concerned".

In its latest statement, Koo said the global sentiment right now is more focused on efficiency than growth and businesses need to work towards proving unit economics.

"In just three years of launch, Koo has over 60 million app downloads and is the second largest micro-blog available to the world with more than 20 global languages," the company spokesperson told IANS.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi India brings phone setup service support at-home for senior citizens

Koo started its monetisation experiments in September 2022 and within six months, it claims to have one of the highest average revenue per user (ARPU) per daily active user (DAU) compared to Indian social media companies and direct global competitors.

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News