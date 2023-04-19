Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Microsoft may bring its own AI chips to compete with Nvidia's: Report

Microsoft is reportedly developing its own AI chips to train large language models, aiming to reduce its dependence on chip maker Nvidia and avoid high costs.

Since 2019, Microsoft has been working on developing chips in secrecy, which are now being tested by both Microsoft and OpenAI employees to evaluate their performance for the latest large language models, such as GPT-4, reports The Verge.

Nvidia is currently said to be one of the leading suppliers of AI server chips, with companies racing to acquire these chips and estimates indicating that OpenAI will require more than 30,000 of Nvidia's A100 GPUs for the commercialisation of ChatGPT, according to the report.

As Nvidia rushes to produce as many AI chips as possible to meet the increasing demand, Microsoft is reportedly exploring an in-house approach in the hopes of cutting costs on its AI initiatives.

The report said that Microsoft has advanced development on the codename Athena. Athena is a project designed to develop its artificial intelligence chips.

While it's unclear whether Microsoft will ever make these chips available to Azure cloud users, the tech giant is said to be seeking to make its AI chips more widely available inside Microsoft and OpenAI as early as next year.

The company reportedly has a road map for the chips which includes multiple future generations.

Furthermore, Microsoft has announced the addition of AI-powered Bing capabilities to the SwiftKey app (a third-party keyboard) on Android and iOS.

This new addition will allow users to chat with the AI chatbot directly from their mobile keyboard and search for things without having to switch between apps.

