Tim Cook stunned to see a 1984 Mac computer at a Mumbai retail store opening

The Apple CEO, in India after a gap of seven years, also signed an unopened iPod for another Apple fan at the retail store. The new Apple flagship retail stores in Mumbai, followed by one in New Delhi and backed by aggressive sales initiatives, will fuel Apple's growth in the year ahead.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: April 19, 2023 11:25 IST
tim cook, apple,tech news
Image Source : AFP Tim Cook expressed his feelings when he saw the first Mac 1984

As Apple opens its first retail store in Mumbai, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple was left stunned when he saw a 1984 Macintosh Classic machine. It indeed was a cute surprise and the image shows how stunned Cook was.

He could not stop his amusement after Sajid Moinuddin, who is a designer by profession and a Goregaon resident, came to see Cook at the inauguration of Apple BKC with an old Macintosh computer.

Cook was elated to see the old Apple machine at the event and signed an autograph on it.

ALSO READ: ATC's business to witness troublesome time in India because of Vodafone Idea's payment issue: Know more

The Apple CEO, in India after a gap of seven years, also signed an unopened iPod for another Apple fan at the retail store.

India Tv - Tim Cook

Image Source : PTITim Cook stunned to see a 1984 Mac

"The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai are incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC," Cook tweeted after opening the store amid the beats of Nashik dhols, greeting the first customers with handshakes and selfies.

The new Apple flagship retail stores in Mumbai, followed by one in New Delhi and backed by aggressive sales initiatives, will fuel Apple's growth in the year ahead.

ALSO READ:  Philips TAB8967 Dolby Atmos Soundbar with wireless subwoofer launched at Rs 44,990

Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations.

India Tv - 1984 Macintosh Classic machine

Image Source : PTI1984 Macintosh Classic machine autographed by Tim Cook

Inputs from IANS

