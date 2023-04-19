Tim Cook stunned to see a 1984 Mac computer at a Mumbai retail store opening

Follow us on Image Source : AFP Tim Cook expressed his feelings when he saw the first Mac 1984

As Apple opens its first retail store in Mumbai, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple was left stunned when he saw a 1984 Macintosh Classic machine. It indeed was a cute surprise and the image shows how stunned Cook was.

He could not stop his amusement after Sajid Moinuddin, who is a designer by profession and a Goregaon resident, came to see Cook at the inauguration of Apple BKC with an old Macintosh computer.

Cook was elated to see the old Apple machine at the event and signed an autograph on it.

The Apple CEO, in India after a gap of seven years, also signed an unopened iPod for another Apple fan at the retail store.

Image Source : PTITim Cook stunned to see a 1984 Mac

"The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai are incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC," Cook tweeted after opening the store amid the beats of Nashik dhols, greeting the first customers with handshakes and selfies.

The new Apple flagship retail stores in Mumbai, followed by one in New Delhi and backed by aggressive sales initiatives, will fuel Apple's growth in the year ahead.

Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations.

Image Source : PTI1984 Macintosh Classic machine autographed by Tim Cook

Inputs from IANS

