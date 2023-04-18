Philips TAB8967 Dolby Atmos Soundbar with wireless subwoofer launched at Rs 44,990

Follow us on Image Source : PHILIPS Philips TAB8967 Dolby Atmos Soundbar

The growing popularity of OTT platforms has led consumers to connect their televisions and smart devices to speakers to enhance their entertainment experience at home. This, coupled with the rising adoption of flat-panel TV sets is boosting the need for soundbars, TPV Technology has announced the launch of the all-new Philips TAB8967 5.1.2CH Dolby Atmos Soundbar in India. Priced at Rs 44,990, the soundbar is available at the leading online and offline stores across the country.

Philips TAB8967 soundbar: Features

The newly launched Philips TAB8967 soundbar is equipped with 5.1.2 CH Dolby Atmos technology that offers a multidimensional audio experience with 780W dynamic sound output. This soundbar has 3 Front firing speakers, 2 rear speakers & 2 up-firing speakers that add height channels, resulting in a true 360-degree surround effect, especially with the integration of Dolby Atmos – Dolby Digital Plus.

Dolby Atmos provides an extremely immersive audio experience for the user, allowing them to enjoy their favourite movies and shows with incredibly realistic sound. As the sound flows above and all around them, it creates a breathtaking effect that adds to the overall viewing experience. Furthermore, the 8” wireless subwoofer brings pure power that fills any room with spellbinding soundtracks, thunderous effects, and crystal-clear dialogue.

Image Source : PHILIPS Philips TAB8967 Dolby Atmos Soundbar with wireless subwoofers

The Philips TAB8967 soundbar boasts a unique geometric design and a slim build, making it a convenient option to place under or beside your television. Additionally, it is outfitted with advanced HDMI eARC technology, allowing the user to enjoy state-of-the-art features such as Dolby Atmos. The user has the option to stream hi-res playlists from their mobile device using Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, or Bluetooth. Additionally, the 4K pass-through allows for seamless connection of 4K HDR video sources without any loss of resolution, making it ideal for movies and gaming.

Piush Sharma, India Business Head, Philips TV and Audio Business, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd said, “There has been an exponential growth in the soundbar market. Consumers are becoming more discerning about audio quality and seek out products that can enhance their entertainment experience. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced this new premium soundbar, that will offer consumers true surround sound experience with breathtakingly real sound flows. We will continue to introduce newer and advanced innovations to meet the needs of our evolving consumer base.”

Philips has an extensive range of Soundbars in the country. The range comes with fully immersive sound that offers an extraordinary cinematic experience. One can enjoy movies, music and more with crystal-clear audio.

