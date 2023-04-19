Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Netflix crack down on password sharing and upgraded ad-supported plans

Netflix, a streaming giant has finally set to crack down on password sharing in the US this summer. The platfrom originally planned to roll out "paid sharing" in the United States during the first quarter of 2023. The company will now introduce the feature around June 30 (or even before the designated date).

On its first-quarter 2023 earnings, Netflix said: "We are planning on a broad rollout, including in the US, in Q2."

The company further added: "Paid sharing is another important initiative as widespread account sharing (over 100 million households) undermines our ability to invest in and improve Netflix for our paying members, as well as build our business."

Netflix first launched paid sharing in Canada, Spain, New Zealand and Portugal.

The company stated that it is also upgrading its ad-supported plan in terms of streaming quality and concurrent streams.

Netflix users subscribed to this plan will be able to see content in 1080p resolution (up from 720p) with support for two concurrent streams.

The feature is being rolled out to users in Canada and Spain now and people using the ad-supported plans in the other 10 markets will receive these features later this month.

"We believe these enhancements will make our offering even more attractive to a broader set of consumers and further strengthen engagement for existing and new subscribers to the ads plan," Netflix said.

Netflix says it will allow up to two extra members per account, and its fee per extra user varies by country.

The sharing plans are available to members using Standard ($15.49 a month) and Premium ($19.99 a month) subscriptions.

