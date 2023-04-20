Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Xiaomi India brings phone setup service support at-home for senior citizens

Xiaomi India, one of the smartphone and smart TV brands has introduced a new specialised at-home phone support service for senior citizen smartphone users in the nation.

As a part of the new initiative, Xiaomi will provide phone setup services for senior citizens at home where the representative will visit and set up the new device for the user.

How to avail the service?

To avail of the services, customers have to follow a few simple steps. They can choose their desired service by scanning a QR Code and filling in their details to proceed.

Once the personal details are submitted, a Xiaomi service representative will contact the customer to verify the type of service and eligibility by checking their pin code.

Once done, a Xiaomi service representative will be at their doorstep at the earliest. The Customers can also raise tokens via a hotline number 1800-103-6286 and on Whatsapp number -- 8861826286.

"At Xiaomi India, we strive to provide our customers with innovative and customised solutions to meet their evolving needs. This service is specifically designed for our senior citizen users who may not be able to visit the service centre for various reasons," said Muralikrishnan B, President at Xiaomi India.

"By offering a limited period free of cost at-home service, we want to encourage our users to stay better connected with our teams and enable us to deliver a smooth service. We will continue to align our efforts in making our services accessible to a larger network of customers in the coming years," Muralikrishnan added.

The new service and the benefit is exclusively available to the senior citizens who reside within 20 km of their nearest service centre. The free service for senior citizens could be redeemed within 30 days as an introductory offer.

Other customers may also avail of the services but will have to pay a nominal charge of Rs 249 plus taxes.

In the first phase, the service will initially go live in 15 cities that include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Noida, Pune.

"We are confident that the on-door phone support service will be a game-changer and will set a new benchmark in customer service," said the company.



