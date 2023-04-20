Thursday, April 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Xiaomi India brings phone setup service support at-home for senior citizens

Xiaomi India brings phone setup service support at-home for senior citizens

The new service could be avail by the customers by following few simple steps. Read to know more.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: April 20, 2023 14:34 IST
Xiaomi
Image Source : PIXABAY Xiaomi India brings phone setup service support at-home for senior citizens

Xiaomi India, one of the smartphone and smart TV brands has introduced a new specialised at-home phone support service for senior citizen smartphone users in the nation.

As a part of the new initiative, Xiaomi will provide phone setup services for senior citizens at home where the representative will visit and set up the new device for the user.

How to avail the service?

To avail of the services, customers have to follow a few simple steps. They can choose their desired service by scanning a QR Code and filling in their details to proceed.

ALSO READ: Samsung announces ‘Early Order’ offer for the range of Neo QLED TVs: Know more

Once the personal details are submitted, a Xiaomi service representative will contact the customer to verify the type of service and eligibility by checking their pin code.

Once done, a Xiaomi service representative will be at their doorstep at the earliest. The Customers can also raise tokens via a hotline number 1800-103-6286 and on Whatsapp number -- 8861826286.

"At Xiaomi India, we strive to provide our customers with innovative and customised solutions to meet their evolving needs. This service is specifically designed for our senior citizen users who may not be able to visit the service centre for various reasons," said Muralikrishnan B, President at Xiaomi India.

ALSO READ: Apple's Delhi store opens, Tim Cook welcomes customers - WATCH

Related Stories
Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: POCO announces exciting offers on these devices

Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: POCO announces exciting offers on these devices

Xiaomi CIVI 2 launching today: Features, price and more

Xiaomi CIVI 2 launching today: Features, price and more

Xiaomi launches 12T and 12T Pro in UK and Europe market: Price, Features and expected India launch

Xiaomi launches 12T and 12T Pro in UK and Europe market: Price, Features and expected India launch

Redmi Pad launched at an introductory price of Rs 12,999: Specifications, availability and more

Redmi Pad launched at an introductory price of Rs 12,999: Specifications, availability and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro now available globally: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro now available globally: Everything you need to know

Redmi Writing Pad with Stylus launched at Rs 599: All you need to know

Redmi Writing Pad with Stylus launched at Rs 599: All you need to know

Best Diwali gifting options for gadget lovers

Best Diwali gifting options for gadget lovers

India smartphone shipments dropped by 6% in Q3, Xiaomi and Samsung leads

India smartphone shipments dropped by 6% in Q3, Xiaomi and Samsung leads

Xiaomi Book Air 13 unveiled with 2.8K OLED display: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi Book Air 13 unveiled with 2.8K OLED display: Everything you need to know

FEMA violation: HC reserves verdict on Xiaomi plea challenging ED’s order to seize Rs 5,551 crore

FEMA violation: HC reserves verdict on Xiaomi plea challenging ED’s order to seize Rs 5,551 crore

Redmi Note 12 Series to launch on January 5: Everything you need to know

Redmi Note 12 Series to launch on January 5: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi launches three new Redmi Note 12 devices in India- Know everything

Xiaomi launches three new Redmi Note 12 devices in India- Know everything

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G: Quick Review- Good device under Rs 20,000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G: Quick Review- Good device under Rs 20,000

Amazon India announces new offers on 5G smartphones

Amazon India announces new offers on 5G smartphones

Xiaomi 13 Passes Indian BIS Certification Hinting Towards An Imminent Launch

Xiaomi 13 Passes Indian BIS Certification Hinting Towards An Imminent Launch

Xiaomi Buds 4, Watch S1 appear online ahead of official launch: All you need to know

Xiaomi Buds 4, Watch S1 appear online ahead of official launch: All you need to know

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 Pro: Details leaked ahead of launch

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 Pro: Details leaked ahead of launch

Mid-range smartphones to picks for performance and value under Rs 20,000

Mid-range smartphones to picks for performance and value under Rs 20,000

Xiaomi 13 Pro to launched in India by March: All you need to know

Xiaomi 13 Pro to launched in India by March: All you need to know

5 smartphones which can fully charge the device within 25-minutes

5 smartphones which can fully charge the device within 25-minutes

Xiaomi 13 Pro goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and specifications

Xiaomi 13 Pro goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and specifications

Xiaomi Pad 6 spotted on 3C certification with 67W fast charging ahead of the official launch

Xiaomi Pad 6 spotted on 3C certification with 67W fast charging ahead of the official launch

Xiaomi 13 Ultra, co-engineered with Leica unveiled: All you need to know

Xiaomi 13 Ultra, co-engineered with Leica unveiled: All you need to know

"By offering a limited period free of cost at-home service, we want to encourage our users to stay better connected with our teams and enable us to deliver a smooth service. We will continue to align our efforts in making our services accessible to a larger network of customers in the coming years," Muralikrishnan added.

The new service and the benefit is exclusively available to the senior citizens who reside within 20 km of their nearest service centre. The free service for senior citizens could be redeemed within 30 days as an introductory offer.

Other customers may also avail of the services but will have to pay a nominal charge of Rs 249 plus taxes.

In the first phase, the service will initially go live in 15 cities that include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Noida, Pune.

"We are confident that the on-door phone support service will be a game-changer and will set a new benchmark in customer service," said the company.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News