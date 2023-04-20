Apple Delhi Store Opening LIVE Updates: Tim Cook opens flagship store in Saket

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Tim cook

The wait is finally over as Apple sets to open the doors of its first Delhi retail store at Saket, New Delhi. The new store located in India’s capital will be a welcoming space for customers to shop Apple’s incredible lineup of products and services, and receive support from the team members.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail said, “We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket. Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services.”

Here are the live updates on the first Apple Delhi retail store launch:

10:16 AM: Tim Cook greets Delhi people for coming to the launch of the second Apple retail store

10:15 AM: Apple CEO Tim Cook meets customers visiting India’s second Apple Store at Delhi's Select City Walk Mall in Saket.

10:12 AM: Apple store launch at Select City Walk mall witnessed a huge footfall of fans and Apple team

10:10 AM: Tim Cook walks out of the Apple Saket store. Officially it open

10:08 AM: Tim Cook reaches the Apple Saket store for inauguration

10:02 AM: People queue up at Select City Walk Mall in Delhi's Saket to witness the opening of India’s second Apple Store today. (PTI)

9:58 AM: Reports have stated that the Apple Delhi store has a dedicated Apple Pickup station. This will help the customer to order online and collect their devices in-store without any hassle.

