Sonam Wangchuk to be discharged from Medanta today; Rajghat to be his first stop before returning to Ladakh

New Delhi:

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is set to be discharged from Medanta Hospital on Monday, days after ending his 26-day hunger strike over the paper leak issue. He broke his fast late on July 24 after the Centre accepted all his demands. Wangchuk had ended his indefinite hunger strike in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda, who offered him juice at the hospital to mark the end of his protest. He is now expected to leave the hospital and resume his public engagements.

Rajghat to be first destination after discharge

According to information available, Wangchuk will head straight to Rajghat after being discharged from the hospital to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The visit holds symbolic significance, as Wangchuk had also visited Rajghat on June 28 before launching his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in support of students affected by the paper leak issue. After offering floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, he is expected to leave for Ladakh.

26-day hunger strike drew nationwide attention

Wangchuk joined the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 28 and remained on an indefinite hunger strike for 26 days. On July 18, Delhi Police shifted him from the protest site to Safdarjung Hospital after concerns over his deteriorating health. Later, following directions from the Delhi High Court, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for specialised medical care.

He eventually ended his fast on July 24, stating that the decision came after extensive discussions on several conditions and keeping in mind the possibility of unrest in the country.

CJP ends 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar

The 36-day protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar concluded on Saturday. The agitation had begun on June 20 and centred around the paper leak issue. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post during the course of the agitation, following which the protest was called off.

Reacting to the development, Wangchuk posted on X, saying, "This is a victory of democracy, a victory of direct democracy that emerged directly from the streets. It is a victory of peace, patience and determination. Congratulations to CJP and the country's Gen Z."

What's next for Sonam Wangchuk?

With his discharge from Medanta Hospital, Wangchuk is expected to conclude his stay in the National Capital Region and return to Ladakh after his visit to Rajghat. His journey marks the end of a high-profile protest that attracted nationwide attention and sparked discussions on examination reforms and accountability.

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