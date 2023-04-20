Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung announces ‘Early Order’ offer for the range of Neo QLED TVs: Know more

The 2023 line-up of Samsung’s premium Neo QLED TVs which were launched at CES 2023 in January this year, is all set to come to India. The new Neo QLED TVs could be booked from April 21 to May 03, 2023, and customers could avail of the early order offer at all leading consumer electronics stores across the country as well as on the e-commerce store like- Samsung.com, Flipkart and Amazon.

Users can also avail of a number of offers by making an advance booking. Consumers can place the ‘Early Order’ of 50-inch and 55-inch Neo QLED TVs at a special booking price of Rs 5,000 and get Rs 10,000 off on their final purchase.

ALSO READ: Apple's Delhi store opens, Tim Cook welcomes customers - WATCH

Similarly, 65-inch Neo QLED TVs, including 8K TVs can be booked for Rs 5,000 and consumers will get Rs 15,000 off on the final purchase of the same.

The latest range of Neo QLED TVs comes with the vision of delivering a ‘More WOW than Ever’ experience. Designed to fit the evolved lifestyles of consumers for every occasion, the TV promises to offer an immersive content viewing experience. With immaculate pictures and immersive sound quality, the new TV also takes smart living one step higher.

ALSO READ: Netflix crack down on password sharing and upgraded ad-supported plans

The all-new Neo QLED TV range comes with PANTONE validation, Auto HDR Remastering, a built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding and IoT-enabled sensors for light, camera, sound, and much more. These televisions have smart and intelligent features that contribute to the emerging trend of immersive 8K content, enabling Samsung TVs to become a one-stop hub for unlimited entertainment, controlling devices, playing games, and more.

Latest Technology News