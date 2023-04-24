Samsung Galaxy S24 to use EV tech to boost its battery: Report

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S series

Samsung has reportedly planned to use a technology of electric vehicles in order to boost the battery of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The new technology could be expected to go public by next year, as per the reports. The company's SDI division, responsible for battery research and development, is reportedly exploring the possibility of introducing stacked batteries to their smartphone business. Unlike a change to the chemical composition of the battery, GSMArena reported that this innovation involves rearranging the cells within the battery, resulting in a higher energy density, which in turn, will allow for a greater capacity of the battery to fit within the same volume, potentially extending the battery life of Samsung's future smartphones.

It was the Elec who first reported about the news. Audi's Q8 e-tron used similar technology to fit a 114k Whatt battery inside, the report further stated.

While smartphone batteries have been operating under significantly different conditions than the electric vehicle power packs, the report suggests there can be a 10 per cent increase in density. Meanwhile, Samsung will reportedly ditch Exynos system-on-chips (SoCs) for its upcoming flagship series 'Galaxy S24'.

According to a Twitter leaker, smartphones in the Galaxy S24 series will not use an Exynos SoC anywhere in the world, reports SamMobile. Therefore, the S24 series will likely be similar to the latest S23 series and is expected to come packed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Inputs from IANS

