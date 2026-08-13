England lift midnight curfew after Ben Stokes' international retirement, Joe Root confirms

New Delhi:

Following England’s Ashes defeat in Australia, the management introduced a midnight curfew for players during any series. The decision was made after controversy involving Harry Brook at a nightclub in Australia. However, just one series later, the policy came under scrutiny when former captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were spotted at a London nightclub after England’s victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s. The incident sparked further controversy after an ECB staff member was injured and required stitches.

Since then, Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket. Right after that, new England captain Joe Root confirmed that the midnight curfew has been lifted, which was set just seven months ago. The decision has been made before England’s first Test against Pakistan at Headingley next week.

“Let's be adults. There's not going to be a curfew. I don't think this needs to be a big deal, to be honest,” Root told Sky Sports.

Let’s be adults: Root

The change also covers England’s white-ball teams. Harry Brook’s one-day and T20 squads, coached by Brendon McCullum, will no longer be required to follow the midnight deadline despite no alteration to their leadership.

“My view on curfews is that I don't think they work and if you want guys to take responsibility on the field, they've got to feel like they can be grown adults off it and make good, strong decisions off it. And that's for us as a team to manage well, and self-police well, for me and Flem to manage well in many ways.

“Let's be adults. Look after yourselves, look after each other, create a good, strong culture where you know the right time is to celebrate and enjoy a win, or to have a sensible beer or whatever. And remember you're playing for England,” Root added.

The decision to scrap the curfew marks a partial reversal of the behavioural guidelines introduced last month. Those rules advised players to avoid alcohol on the day before, the match day and the day after. Any drinking during this period was discouraged in public, while players were also urged to limit private alcohol consumption to support preparation, recovery and professionalism.

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