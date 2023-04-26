Vivo launches X90 and X90 Pro in India: Price, specs and more

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo launches X90 smartphone in India

Vivo, a smartphone brand has launched the new X90 series smartphone. The company has added two devices- X90 and X90 Pro with ZEISS 1-inch Main Camera in the Indian market. The X90 Pro comes with 12GB RAM and a 256GB storage variant, at Rs 84,999. On the other hand, the new X90 will be available in two variants- 8GB+256GB storage at Rs 59,999 and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage which is priced at Rs 63,999. The devices will be available for purchase online as well as offline stores across the nation from May 5 onwards.

The X90 Pro will be available in Legendary Black colour, whereas the X90 comes in Asteroid Black and Breeze Blue.

Vikas Tagra, Head of Product Management, vivo India, said, "As we mark yet another milestone for vivo flagship smartphones in collaboration with ZEISS, we plan to constantly innovate and strive to bring the most premium mobile imaging technology for our consumers."

"We are expecting to set a new benchmark for premium smartphone photography and videography experience with the new X90 series by addressing the varying needs of our consumers, including extreme low-light photography and videography," he further added.

Both smartphones feature the latest generation of vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging systems and are powered by the Dual Flagship chipset consisting of India's first MediaTek Dimensity 9200 paired with Pro Imaging Chip V2.A

"The vivo X90 Series powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 brings new possibilities for users to capture every detail with its flagship camera technologies, powerful video processing, superior AI motion unblur technology, and immersive all-day gaming experiences with hardware ray tracing capabilities," said Finbarr Moynihan, Vice President, Corporate Marketing, MediaTek.A

Both X90 and X90 Pro feature a 6.78-inch Ultra Vision Eye Protection display.

vivo X90 Pro comes with ZEISS 1-inch Main Camera along with a 50MP Portrait lens with an IMX758 OIS (optical image stabilisation) sensor, while X90 features a 50MP VCS True Color main camera with an IMX866 sensor, a 12MP Portrait camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

Furthermore, the company said that both the devices- X90 and X90 Pro will come with a dual-chip flagship chipset, and large batteries with superfast charging capabilities to provide an unparalleled user experience. The X90 houses a 4810 mAh battery and the X90 Pro comes with a 4870 mAh battery with 50W Wireless FlashCharge as well.

The smartphone maker further mentioned that the X90 Series offers two charging modes and the Rapid mode in both X90 and X90 Pro that can charge the smartphones to 50 per cent in about 8 minutes and 100 per cent in 27 minutes.

