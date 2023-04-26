Tinder Security Update: Now you have to verify your profile with a selfie

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Tinder Security Update

Tinder Security Update: Tinder, a dating platfrom has reportedly said that it will ask the members to take a selfie video in order to confirm if the person in the photo is really them or not. The move has been taken to strengthen the Photo Verification process on the dating app. Also, the company has said that the photo-verified members could also ask their matches to do the same before they initiate chatting with them. The new Photo Verified members can also choose to only receive messages from Photo Verified members by going into their Message Settings.

Starting today, the video selfie in Photo Verification is available for global users and the ability to select 'Photo Verified Members' only in Message Settings will begin rolling out in the coming months, the company said.

In an official statement, Rory Kozoll, SVP of Product Integrity at Tinder said, "Tinder daters consistently tell us that photo verification is one of their most valued safety features. The tool provides one more way to help members better assess the authenticity of their match. For our 18-25-year-old members, being Photo Verified gives them a 10 per cent higher chance to match."

Moreover, the dating app said that nearly 40 per cent of all members have received their Photo Verified blue checkmark. After conducting early tests, it was found that more men were likely to complete the Photo Verification process when a video selfie was introduced.

In response, Tinder has decided to prompt all new members to complete Photo Verification when creating a profile.

