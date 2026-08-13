Sukhbir Singh Badal, Akali Dal chief and ex-Punjab Deputy CM, attacked in Maharashtra's Nanded; hospitalised

Nanded:

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday was attacked at a gurudwara in Maharashtra's Nanded, leaving him injured, said officials. Badal was taken to a hospital following the attack. The attack took place when Badal, a former deputy chief minister of Punjab and an ex-union minister of state (MoS), was in Nanded to visit the Mata Sahib Gurdwara.

Sources have told India TV that Badal was attacked by a sharp-edged weapon that grievously injured his hand. A video later emerged in which the 64-year-old could be seen taken to the hospital, with his left hand covered.

Security personnel injured, attacker held

Other than Badal, a security personnel, identified as inspector Santosh Kendre, who was part of his security cover was also injured in the attack. However, there is no detail about the security personnel's injuries. It is not clear on who was attacker, but he has been arrested by the police. More details regarding it will be revealed by the police following an investigation.

Asccused taken to police custody

Sukhbir Singh Badal, was visiting Nanded district at around 1:50 PM, while he was descending the stairs after paying obeisance at Gurudwara Mata Sahib Devaji in Mugat (Mudkhed Taluka), a Sikh volunteer attacked his hand with a dagger, causing an injury.



SPU Police Inspector Santosh Kendre also sustained an injury to his hand while attempting to protect Sukhbir Singh Badal. Both are undergoing treatment at Yashosai Hospital in Nanded, and their condition is reported to be stable.

The police have taken the accused into custody, and further legal action has been initiated against him. Jaspal Singh is a Nihang and had been working at the Gurudwara for the past two years. Both injured individuals have been admitted to Yasho Sai Hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable. The accused has been arrested.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Accused Jaspal Singh.

Second attack on Badal

This is the second attack on former Punjab deputy chief minister in around two years. Back in December 2024, Badal was at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The attacker was identified as Narayan Singh Chuara, who was a resident of Derababa and a member of Dal Khalsa.

He was arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2013.

The attack came after the Akal Takht pronounced punishment 'tankhah' to Badal after finding him culpable of supporting Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the 2007 sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

Badal's meeting with PM Modi

The attack on Badal comes days after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, fueling speculations that the Akali Dal could rejoin hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Punjab assembly elections next year. The meeting was held at PM Modi's office in the Parliament House complex last week.

A day after the meeting, Badal's party demanded the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill.

"The Shiromani Akali Dal supported the proposal which was put up by the Government of India on the floor of the House for a uniform increase of 50 per cent of seats of all states. The party emphasised that women reservation and Delimitation should be done immediately," Badal said in the post on social media.

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