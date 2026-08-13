Air India to conduct dope tests for all pilots after Phuket-Delhi pilot found positive for marijuana: Sources

New Delhi:

Air India and Air India Express will conduct psychoactive substance testing for all their pilots, sources said on Thursday. This comes after the pilot-in-command of the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight, which experienced a sudden loss of altitude of approximately 300 feet during cruise on August 4, tested positive for marijuana, a psychoactive substance, in the confirmatory test.

Over 5,000 pilots to undergo testing

Together, there are more than 5,000 pilots at the two airlines that are owned by the Tata Group. In an internal communication to pilots, both airlines said it has decided to undertake a full screening for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations. Mandatory testing will begin on Thursday, according to PTI sources.

The screening will be carried out alongside training at the Gurugram Academy, as well as post-flight at flight briefing centres, airline offices or locations designated by the respective bases.

According to sources, the initiative is being undertaken proactively to maintain the highest standards of safety and reassure passengers, stakeholders and the wider community.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rule, crew members are prohibited from consuming alcoholic drinks, sedatives, narcotic or stimulant drug preparations within 12 hours before the commencement of a flight. They are also prohibited from using such substances during the flight.

Notably, the rule does not simply rely on the 12-hour window. A crew member must not report for duty while intoxicated or with detectable blood alcohol. A licence holder also cannot exercise the privileges of their licence while under the influence of a psychoactive substance that could prevent them from safely performing their duties. In simple terms, waiting 12 hours does not automatically make a pilot fit to fly. If alcohol is still detectable or the pilot's capacity to perform the job is impaired, the pilot cannot operate the aircraft.

Phuket-Delhi flight incident

On August 4, the Phuket-Delhi flight AI2379 operated with A320 aircraft VT-EXO experienced a sudden loss of altitude of approximately 300 feet during cruise, after which the aircraft stabilised and subsequently landed safely in the national capital. At least 17 people, including 4 cabin crew members, were injured in the incident, which is being probed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Meanwhile, a purported post-flight maintenance report for Air India flight AI2379 has revealed multiple technical warnings involving the aircraft's hydraulic systems, flight controls and autopilot during its journey from Phuket to Delhi. The report, generated for the Airbus A320 aircraft registered as VT-EXO, lists repeated low-pressure alerts in the green, blue and yellow hydraulic systems. It also notes low fluid levels in the yellow and blue hydraulic reservoirs.

According to the document, the aircraft recorded two separate autopilot disconnections during the flight. Additional warnings included faults related to the left and right elevator flight control systems, engine anti-ice messages, and indications involving the aircraft's forward and aft emergency exit doors on the right side.

(With PTI inputs)

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