Uttarakhand on rain alert as landslides block Badrinath highway, Kedarnath route; rivers in spate

Dehradun:

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Uttarakhand on Thursday, triggering landslides, disrupting traffic and prompting authorities to issue weather alerts across multiple districts, including Dehradun.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in several districts over the next 48 hours. IMD Director C S Tomar said an orange alert has been issued for multiple districts as the state continues to witness intense rainfall.

Landslides block Badrinath Highway, Kedarnath route

The downpour and falling debris from hillsides disrupted traffic on key routes, including the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district and the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag district.

A landslide on the Kedarnath pilgrimage route led to the accumulation of rocks and debris, forcing authorities to temporarily regulate the movement of pilgrims.

Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local administration were deployed to clear the route and restore safe passage.

The Kedarnath route, which sees thousands of devotees during the annual Char Dham Yatra, remains highly vulnerable to landslides during the monsoon because of its steep terrain and frequent heavy rainfall.

In Chamoli district, traffic on the Badrinath National Highway was also disrupted after rocks and debris fell from unstable hillsides. Road-clearing teams were deployed to remove the obstructions and restore connectivity on the crucial pilgrimage route.

The latest spell of heavy rain has affected normal life in several parts of the state, with authorities closely monitoring rivers, landslide-prone areas and other vulnerable locations.

IMD warns of more downpour

The IMD has warned that heavy rainfall is likely to persist across parts of Uttarakhand over the next few days, increasing the risk of landslides, rockfalls and flash floods in the state's hilly regions.

Authorities have advised residents and pilgrims travelling to the Kedarnath, Badrinath and other Char Dham shrines to stay updated on weather forecasts and road conditions before undertaking their journeys and to follow official advisories issued by the administration.

CM Pushkar Dhami reviews situation

Amid growing concerns over monsoon-related disasters, Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed a state-level pre-monsoon mock drill in Dehradun on Thursday and directed officials to strengthen disaster preparedness. He emphasised the need for faster emergency response, better coordination among departments and greater use of technology to deal with disasters in the hill state.

"Disaster management is not just an administrative responsibility but one of the state's top priorities," Dhami said, urging officials to focus on preparedness, risk reduction and timely rescue operations.

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