Another trouble for Congress? Channi 'miffed' over organisational reshuffle ahead of Punjab polls

Chandigarh:

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi is reportedly unhappy with the organisational changes announced by the Congress high command in Punjab.

According to party sources, Channi is deeply dissatisfied with the decisions made by the top brass. In a significant development, he has convened a meeting of his supporters and Congress workers at 11:00 am in his home constituency of Morinda, a move being closely watched for its political implications.

Notably, Channi has maintained complete silence since being appointed Chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee. He has also stayed away from the media, further fuelling speculation about his discontent over the latest organisational overhaul.

Congress retains Raja Warring and Bajwa in key roles ahead of 2027 polls

The Congress on Wednesday finalised its organisational team in Punjab, keeping Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the state party president and Partap Singh Bajwa as the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly. The appointments end weeks of speculation over possible changes in the party's state leadership.

Along with retaining its top leadership, the party has announced a new team to strengthen its organisation ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Former MLA Sukhwinder Danny, former cabinet minister Raj Kumar Verka and OBC leader Sangat Singh Gilzian have been appointed as working presidents of the Punjab Congress. Danny and Verka are prominent Scheduled Caste leaders.

Former Chief Minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi has been named chairman of the campaign committee. His appointment gives him a leading role in planning the party's election campaign and public outreach for the 2027 Assembly elections. Channi, who also belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, was among the names being considered for the post of Punjab Congress chief.

The party has also entrusted former minister and former MP Vijay Inder Singla, a member of the Congress Working Committee, with the responsibility of heading the Election Management and Coordination Committee. He will oversee the party's election planning and coordination efforts.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been appointed in-charge of the core committee. Randhawa is currently serving as the Rajasthan Congress in-charge. Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh will lead the party's manifesto committee for the upcoming Assembly elections.

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