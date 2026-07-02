Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 gets a release date, partial first look of the superstar revealed

New Delhi:

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 release date has been announced. The makers shared an announcement video with a partial glimpse of the superstar. Reportedly, the film has a cameo by Hrithik Roshan. The film is a sequel to Jailer, released in 2023. The film performed phenomenally well at the box office.

When is Jailer 2 releasing?

Directed by Nelson and with music by Anirudh Ravichander, Jailer 2 is slated for release on October 15, 2026. The teaser also offered a glimpse into the key cast of the film. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 features a star-studded cast including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Mithun Chakraborty, SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan and Yogi Babu. The sequel marks Rajinikanth's return as the iconic 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian. Watch the announcement video here:

Sharing an update on the highly anticipated sequel a few days back, Rajinikanth revealed that work on Jailer 2 is nearing completion. The superstar said the film has entered its final phase of production and that the makers will soon announce its release date. “Jailer 2 is almost completed and is in the finishing stage. The release date will be announced by the production team soon,” the actor said.

How did fans react to the release date reveal of Jailer 2.0?

Fans were elated by an update on a film that they had been waiting for a long time. They wrote, "Omgggg Rajni sir", "Anirudh bhai ek baar phir se love you one and only Thalaiva & ani, 1000 cr loading", "Rajnikant Sir and Hrithik Sir in one frame waiting", "Anirudh music finally and hukum ka tiger", "Rajnikant fans assemble", "Its a request to makers, please go for a pan india release especially in NORTH BELT, and do extensive promotions", and others.

How much did the 2023 film Jailer earn?

Jailer was a massive box office success, earning more than Rs 650 crore worldwide. It also became the second-fastest Tamil film to cross the Rs 600-crore mark after 2.0. Directed by Nelson, the film featured Rajinikanth alongside Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film's music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Also read: How is Anirudh Ravichander related to Rajinikanth? Their family connection explained