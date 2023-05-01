Monday, May 01, 2023
     
Meta seeks OpenAI's help to create AI coding assistant for its engineers

Andrew Bosworth (CTO of Meta) revealed that the company is also working on a "companion that is more about all of our code and our internal documentation, built on our own infrastructure".

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2023 20:00 IST
Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has reportedly been in touch with Microsoft and OpenAI to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) coding assistant for its engineers. As per the 'Command Line' by The Verge's Alex Heath, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth recently told employees about the plan, saying the cost of building an AI coding engineer is "crazy" at about seven cents per query.

"That's the only place in the company we're really considering working with Microsoft and OpenAI, just because there's a natural business integration there," he told employees.

He revealed that the company is also working on a "companion that is more about all of our code and our internal documentation, built on our own infrastructure".

"We are moving very fast. I think we'll have something to play with internally, I'm hoping in mid-June, maybe late June," Bosworth said.

According to reports, OpenAI has received $300 million from VCs at a valuation of $27-$29 billion.

VC firms, including Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive and K2 Global picking up new shares, according to documents seen by TechCrunch.

Microsoft has already infused around $10 billion in OpenAI which is behind the highly-successful generative AI chatbot called ChatGPT.

ChatGPT has been a hit, with more than one billion visitors to its website in February, according to SimilarWeb data.

ALSO READ: Demand for AI jobs in India are up by 11% amid talent scarcity

ALSO READ: No more spam calls and messages: TRAI implements new rule based on AI

Inputs from IANS

