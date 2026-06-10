With 12 years in PMO, NDA to honour Narendra Modi for surpassing Nehru as India's longest-serving elected PM

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, completing 4,399 days in office and surpassing the record of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Modi's milestone marks more than 12 years at the helm of the Union government, a period during which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) consolidated its position as the country's dominant political force, expanded into new regions, and broadened its support base across communities.

While Nehru remained Prime Minister from 1947 until his death in 1964, his tenure included years before India's first general election in 1951-52. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi served for nearly 16 years, but across two separate terms.

The achievement comes shortly after the BJP secured major victories in the West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections, with the party forming a government in West Bengal for the first time since Independence.

NDA leaders to honour PM Modi

To mark the occasion, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are expected to pass a resolution honouring Modi at a meeting attended by 72 alliance leaders. The Prime Minister is also set to be felicitated for his leadership and governance record.

Reflecting on the milestone, Modi said the 12-year journey was dedicated to trust, development and public welfare.

"With the blessings of 1.4 billion fellow citizens and the spirit of nation first, we have spared no effort in empowering our youth, women, and our farmer brothers and sisters. From infrastructure development to the digital revolution, India has gained a new identity on the global stage," he said.

Since assuming office on May 26, 2014, Modi has won successive mandates in 2019 and 2024, becoming Prime Minister for a third consecutive term.

BJP president Nitin Nabin credited the government with major achievements in welfare, infrastructure, economic growth and national security. He highlighted poverty alleviation measures, housing construction, healthcare expansion, financial inclusion through Mudra loans, sanitation initiatives, record exports and increased defence production.

Nabin also pointed to key political decisions, including the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and the government's efforts against terrorism and left-wing extremism.

Congratulatory messages also poured in from world leaders. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake described the milestone as a reflection of the trust repeatedly placed in Modi by the people of the world's largest democracy.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape called Modi a "role model" and praised India's progress in lifting millions out of poverty, describing it as an extraordinary achievement.

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