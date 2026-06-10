Weather update: Delhi-NCR, parts of north India to get rain relief with thunderstorms | Check IMD forecast

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies, with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning during the day in the Delhi -NCR region, following lightning and strong dust storms on Tuesday night. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 43.5 degrees Celsius in the national capital.

Palam recorded the strongest wind gust of the evening at 111 kmph, while the Pusa observatory reported peak wind speeds of 48 kmph.

When will it rain in Delhi?

The IMD has forecast rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR on June 11 and 12, offering much-needed relief from the oppressive weather conditions.

According to the weather department, strong winds with speeds of up to 60 kmph, thunderstorms and rainfall are likely during this period. As a result, Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to drop to around 35-37 degrees Celsius on June 12.

Weather changes due to western disturbance

A western disturbance has triggered a sudden change in weather conditions across Delhi-NCR. Several areas in the region witnessed rainfall and thunderstorms on Tuesday, while parts of Noida and Ghaziabad received showers accompanied by strong winds on Wednesday night.

The rainfall has brought respite from the intense heat and humidity, leading to a slight dip in temperatures across the region.

Monsoon advances across several states

The southwest monsoon continues to make rapid progress and has already covered large parts of the country. According to the IMD, the monsoon has reached:

Kerala

Goa

Most parts of Tamil Nadu

Large parts of Karnataka

Some parts of Maharashtra

Some parts of Andhra Pradesh

Some parts of Telangana

All northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim, Mizoram and Tripura

Heavy rainfall alert for multiple regions

The IMD has also issued a heavy rainfall alert for isolated areas in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, northeastern India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal over the next five to seven days.

Meanwhile, under the influence of the western disturbance, parts of northwest India are expected to receive rainfall on June 11 and 12. Thunderstorms, gusty winds of 50-60 kmph and the possibility of hailstorms have also been forecast for some areas.