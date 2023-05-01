Monday, May 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Demand for AI jobs in India are up by 11% amid talent scarcity

Demand for AI jobs in India are up by 11% amid talent scarcity

The Indian job market will witness a 22 per cent churn over the next five years with top emerging roles coming from AI, machine learning, and data segments, according to the report by foundit (previously Monster India & APAC).

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2023 18:47 IST
ai, TECH News, india tv tech
Image Source : FREEPIK Demand for AI jobs in India are up by 11% amid talent scarcity

The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) talent has grown by 11 per cent in India over the last six months, driven by job demands in sectors like IT, BFSI, retail, telecom, and advertising/market research sectors, a report stated. When it comes to AI-driven jobs, the IT sector is leading with 29 per cent, followed by advertising, market research and PR sector at 17 per cent and retail at 11 per cent in the country.

 

The Indian job market will witness a 22 per cent churn over the next five years with top emerging roles coming from AI, machine learning, and data segments, according to the report by foundit (previously Monster India & APAC).

"Adoption of tech such as ChatGPT has emerged as a game changer in the tech world. While there are several dialogues regarding job losses with the intervention of AI, the same is expected to create newer roles and increase employment opportunities," said Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit.

Although there is huge hiring demand for AI-related roles, there is a scarcity of talent as well. The growing demand for these roles across industries has created a setback in hiring due to the lack of specialised skills in professionals.

"While there is a lot of new talent in the market, organisations are finding it challenging to hire a candidate with the right fit for the job," Garisa added.

The top 10 in-demand jobs and skills are software engineers, data engineers, data scientists, python developers, marketing analytics consultants, AWS data architects, machine learning engineers, AI product managers, BI developers and content curators/proofreaders.

In the current scenario, AI and automation are acting more as catalysts than threats for professionals in the industry.

"It is necessary to keep up with emerging trends as every role becomes obsolete beyond a certain period of time without new learnings. Hence, upskilling is a long-term investment for career progression," said Garisa.

Related Stories
Samsung soon to launch a smart Galaxy Ring and AR Glasses: Know more

Samsung soon to launch a smart Galaxy Ring and AR Glasses: Know more

Microsoft Bing AI's chat limits goes up to 120 per day

Microsoft Bing AI's chat limits goes up to 120 per day

Microsoft to launch GPT-4 by next week with AI videos: Know-more

Microsoft to launch GPT-4 by next week with AI videos: Know-more

ChatGPT Plus subscription now in India: Know the price and other details

ChatGPT Plus subscription now in India: Know the price and other details

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

Donald Trump arrested? Twitter stormed with chilling AI deepfakes purporting ex-US Prez's arrest

Donald Trump arrested? Twitter stormed with chilling AI deepfakes purporting ex-US Prez's arrest

ChatGPT saved a life! Know-how

ChatGPT saved a life! Know-how

Why a smart lock is important for your smart home?

Why a smart lock is important for your smart home?

How cloud computing is helping Indian businesses

How cloud computing is helping Indian businesses

Microsoft to add its AI-powered 365 Copilot to OneNote

Microsoft to add its AI-powered 365 Copilot to OneNote

Alert! AI can hack your password within 60 seconds- Here is to secure it

Alert! AI can hack your password within 60 seconds- Here is to secure it

CleverTap launches 'Scribe'- an OpenAI integrated content creation assistant

CleverTap launches 'Scribe'- an OpenAI integrated content creation assistant

Elon Musk announces to bring TruthGPT, maximum truth-seeking AI: Know-everything

Elon Musk announces to bring TruthGPT, maximum truth-seeking AI: Know-everything

Microsoft may bring its own AI chips to compete with Nvidia's: Report

Microsoft may bring its own AI chips to compete with Nvidia's: Report

Snapchat's user slams the new 'My AI' feature

Snapchat's user slams the new 'My AI' feature

ALSO READ: Google to split ringtone and notification volume in Android devices

 

ALSO READ: Why Microsoft decided to stop making keyboards, mice, webcams and more? Know the reason

 

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News