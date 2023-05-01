Monday, May 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Why Microsoft decided to stop making keyboards, mice, webcams and more? Know the reason

Why Microsoft decided to stop making keyboards, mice, webcams and more? Know the reason

Microsoft Surface's family of accessories will include several great keyboards and mice, but they will be more expensive than Microsoft-branded alternatives.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk San Francisco Updated on: May 01, 2023 10:28 IST
Microsoft
Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft

Microsoft has reportedly said that it will no longer make keyboards, mice and webcams under the company's brand. Rather than that, the company will be developing Surface-branded PC accessories, which will include products like pens, mice, keyboards and more. 

As per the report by The Verge, the move ends the legacy of Microsoft-branded PC hardware launched in 1983 with Word and Notepad bundled together.

Dan Laycock, senior communications manager at Microsoft said, "Going forward, we are focusing on our Windows PC accessories portfolio under the Surface brand," says Dan Laycock, senior communications manager at Microsoft, was quoted as saying.

"We will continue to offer a range of Surface-branded PC Accessories -- including mice, keyboards, pens, docks, adaptive accessories, and more. Existing Microsoft branded PC accessories like mice, keyboards, and webcams will continue to be sold in existing markets at existing sell-in prices while supplies last," it further added.

Moreover, the report stated that the Surface family of accessories will include several great keyboards and mice, but they will be more expensive than Microsoft-branded alternatives.

However, it is unclear whether Microsoft will introduce more budget-friendly Surface accessories or shift entirely to more premium accessories.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has reported $52.9 billion in sales, up 7 per cent with net income at $18.3 billion, which increased 9 per cent (year-on-year) in its quarter that ended March 31.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT has become a rage worldwide and has the capability to transform many industries.

Related Stories
Microsoft Outlook app to add multi-factor authentication capabilities: Know the benefits

Microsoft Outlook app to add multi-factor authentication capabilities: Know the benefits

Microsoft Teams added a 3D avatar, to go official in May: Know-more

Microsoft Teams added a 3D avatar, to go official in May: Know-more

Want to try ChatGPT 4 for free? Follow these steps

Want to try ChatGPT 4 for free? Follow these steps

Microsoft adds 'artificial intelligence' tools to office apps | DETAILS

Microsoft adds 'artificial intelligence' tools to office apps | DETAILS

Microsoft Bing with OpenAI integration outpaces Google in page visits

Microsoft Bing with OpenAI integration outpaces Google in page visits

Microsoft Avatars for Teams now rolling out for public preview

Microsoft Avatars for Teams now rolling out for public preview

Microsoft Edge's AI image generator is out for all desktop users

Microsoft Edge's AI image generator is out for all desktop users

Microsoft to add its AI-powered 365 Copilot to OneNote

Microsoft to add its AI-powered 365 Copilot to OneNote

Microsoft Xbox Series X, S disables game emulation

Microsoft Xbox Series X, S disables game emulation

Microsoft adds Snapchat Lenses to Teams

Microsoft adds Snapchat Lenses to Teams

Microsoft's bing AI chatbot expands its reach with new integrations, including SwiftKey and Skype

Microsoft's bing AI chatbot expands its reach with new integrations, including SwiftKey and Skype

Microsoft may bring its own AI chips to compete with Nvidia's: Report

Microsoft may bring its own AI chips to compete with Nvidia's: Report

Microsoft brings Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 with iMessage support

Microsoft brings Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 with iMessage support

Microsoft to hire 100K young women for cybersecurity team by 2025

Microsoft to hire 100K young women for cybersecurity team by 2025

Microsoft Cloud reported revenue of $28.5 billion, up 22 per cent year-over-year, said the company.

However, sales in the 'More Personal Computing' segment were $13.3 billion and decreased 9 per cent and Windows OEM revenue decreased 28 per cent.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Quick Review

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: Great photography and gaming capabilities

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News