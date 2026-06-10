Iran War LIVE: IRGC hits US Navy's 5th Fleet HQ in retaliation to strikes, sirens blare across Middle East

New Delhi:

The United States forces carried out what they described as "self-defence strikes" against Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz. The operation followed the crash of a US Army Apache helicopter during a patrol mission near Oman, an incident President Donald Trump blamed on Iran. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), American fighter jets struck Iranian air defence positions, surveillance radar systems and ground control stations in a targeted military response. Washington says the strikes were designed to protect US forces and international shipping in the region.

Iran has strongly condemned the attacks and quickly announced retaliatory action. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched a drone attack against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and warned that further military measures could follow if American operations continue. Iranian officials also confirmed damage at several locations in southern Iran, including areas around Jask, Sirik and Qeshm Island.

The escalation comes at a highly sensitive moment. A fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel has already been tested by recent exchanges of fire, while efforts to negotiate a broader agreement between Tehran and Washington remain stalled. The growing military tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments, have also renewed fears of disruptions to energy supplies and further economic uncertainty worldwide.

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