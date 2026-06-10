June 10, 2026
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Iran War LIVE: IRGC hits US Navy's 5th Fleet HQ in retaliation to strikes, sirens blare across Middle East

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

US forces carried out airstrikes on Iranian military sites near the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes came after Washington accused Iran of causing the crash of a US Army Apache helicopter during a patrol mission near Oman.

US Iran war LIVE updates
US Iran war LIVE updates Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

The United States forces carried out what they described as "self-defence strikes" against Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz. The operation followed the crash of a US Army Apache helicopter during a patrol mission near Oman, an incident President Donald Trump blamed on Iran. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), American fighter jets struck Iranian air defence positions, surveillance radar systems and ground control stations in a targeted military response. Washington says the strikes were designed to protect US forces and international shipping in the region.

Iran has strongly condemned the attacks and quickly announced retaliatory action. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched a drone attack against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and warned that further military measures could follow if American operations continue. Iranian officials also confirmed damage at several locations in southern Iran, including areas around Jask, Sirik and Qeshm Island.

The escalation comes at a highly sensitive moment. A fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel has already been tested by recent exchanges of fire, while efforts to negotiate a broader agreement between Tehran and Washington remain stalled. The growing military tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments, have also renewed fears of disruptions to energy supplies and further economic uncertainty worldwide.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE Updates on the US-Iran war…

Live updates :Iran War LIVE

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  • 8:19 AM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    IRGC claims missile strike on US-linked airbase in Jordan

    Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that its Aerospace Force launched long-range, solid-fuel missiles at an airbase in Jordan that hosts US military personnel. In a statement, the IRGC alleged that the attack successfully struck and destroyed four key targets at the facility, including hangars housing F-35 fighter jets and the base’s main command-and-control centre. The IRGC described the strike as the culmination of a wider retaliatory military operation, asserting that it targeted 21 locations across US air and naval bases in the region. The group also claimed responsibility for downing a US MQ-9 drone over Iranian airspace.

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  • 7:35 AM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
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    Bahrain urges residents to stay calm and seek shelter

    Bahrain's Ministry of Interior has called on residents and visitors to remain calm and immediately move to the nearest safe location as tensions continue to rise across the region. The advisory comes amid reports of Iranian drone activity targeting the US Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain following American strikes on Iranian military sites. 

    "The siren has been sounded .Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the Ministry said in its statement. 

     

  • 7:33 AM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Why did US attack Iran?

    Trump said Washington was forced to respond after accusing Iran of bringing down an American Apache helicopter during a patrol mission near the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement on social media, Trump said the US "must, of necessity, respond to this attack." He stressed that the safety of American troops remains a top priority and suggested that military action was unavoidable. 

  • 7:30 AM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Regional tensions continue to rise

    The latest US strikes on Iran and vice versa have added to the growing instability across the Middle East, where ceasefire efforts involving Iran and Israel have struggled to hold in recent days.

  • 7:22 AM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Questions remain over helicopter incident

    US officials continue to investigate the Apache helicopter crash near Oman. Reports suggest the aircraft may have collided with an Iranian drone, though the exact circumstances remain unclear.

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    US says strikes were proportional response

    American officials say the operation was a direct response to the crash of a US Army Apache helicopter and to recent attacks on US forces and commercial vessels in regional waters.

  • 7:13 AM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    US says strikes were proportional response

    American officials say the operation was a direct response to the crash of a US Army Apache helicopter and to recent attacks on US forces and commercial vessels in regional waters.

  • 7:13 AM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Strait of Hormuz remains under spotlight

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  • 6:59 AM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Damage reported in Southern Iran

    Iranian authorities confirm that several locations in Jask, Sirik and Qeshm Island were struck. Local reports say a telecommunications tower was damaged and two water tanks were destroyed in Sirik's Bemani district.

  • 6:59 AM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Tehran warns of stronger retaliation

    Iran has warned that heavier military action could follow if the United States continues what it calls aggression against Iranian territory. Officials insist Iran will not leave any attack unanswered.

  • 6:58 AM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    CENTCOM details targets hit

    The US military says precision strikes hit Iranian air defence systems, surveillance radar sites and ground control stations near the Strait of Hormuz. Both Air Force and Navy fighter jets were involved in the operation.

  • 6:57 AM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Iran launches drone attack on US fifth fleet

    Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it launched drones targeting the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain in response to the American strikes. Iranian state media reports that military clashes are still ongoing.

  • 6:57 AM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    US declares military operation complete

    US Central Command says American forces have completed their strikes against Iranian targets. Officials described the operation as a self-defence mission and said the objectives were successfully achieved.

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