Bharathiraja dies at 84: Kallukkul Eeram to 16 Vayathinile, a look at his illustrious filmography

New Delhi:

Veteran Tamil filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja passed away on Wednesday at the age of 84, leaving behind a legacy in Tamil cinema spanning several decades. Known for his powerful storytelling and strong rural themes, he played an important role in reshaping filmmaking in the South Indian film industry.

He also won six National Film Awards across categories including Best Feature Film and Best Screenplay. Let's take a look at his famous films.

Bharathiraja's famous films

Over his illustrious career, Bharathiraja wrote, acted in, and directed several films. His famous works include Kallukkul Eeram, 16 Vayathinile, Kizhakke Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Nizhalgal, and others.

Bharathiraja's recent work

For the unversed, Bharathiraja’s most recent directorial project was the Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal segment in the 2023 Prime Video anthology Modern Love Chennai. He also appeared in several films in recent years, including Mohanlal’s Thudarum.

Also Read: Bharathiraja, veteran Tamil actor-filmmaker, dies at 84 due to age-related illness